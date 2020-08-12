A Floyd County Board of Elections originally scheduled for today has been postponed.
There were two items on the agenda, the first was to go into closed session to discuss personnel matters.
The other item on the agenda is to discuss space needs and the potential of moving the elections office to a new location. There’s been an issue with the current location in the county administration building downtown regarding available space and parking, according to County Commission Chair Scotty Hancock.
On Tuesday evening, county commissioners voted to raise the county’s millage rate by 0.4 mill to help offset the cost of the new payment plan for public safety employees.
By doing so, county property taxes will be raised by 6.2%. For a fair market value $150,000 home, there will be an increase of $37 to property taxes.
During the public hearing for the millage rate, Sheriff Tim Burkhalter spoke in favor of the raise and praised the commissioners for taking such a “risky step” to help the law enforcement in the county.
“We’re in a very tough unprecedented hard times right now and it’s been very, very, tough on public safety and law enforcement in particular,” he said.
County Commissioner Allison Watters said the commission does not take raising the millage rate lightly and she wants residents to know that they had many deep discussions about the increase.
“We’ve heard numerous presentations with our finance department. We’ve had three public hearings and talked and talked and talked,” Watters said.
“I hope what we’re doing will make your lives better, and that’s what’s really our objective here,” she said to the police officers and deputies attending the meeting.
Commissioners also passed a new agreement between the county and Wings Over North Georgia to make the annual WONG air show a drive-in event this year.
County Manager Jamie McCord met with JLC Air Show Management CEO John Cowman to discuss the best way to still host the air show while being responsible and ensuring the safety of attendees.
After coming up with the idea, they contacted the Georgia Department of Public Health’s Northwest Georgia District Director Dr. Gary Voccio, who agreed that the air show should be safe for people to attend if it’s a drive-in.