The vote on bills that would dissolve the current Floyd County Board of Elections and create a new five person board was delayed Friday, but will likely go before the state House on Monday.
The discussion on redistricting dominated much of the session Friday and the House Bills 9EX and 8EX didn't come up, Rep. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome, said.
Under the proposed legislation, the three-member Floyd County Elections Board would be dissolved and replaced with a five-member board. Rep. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome, Rep. Eddie Lumsden, R-Armuchee, and Rep. Mitchell Scoggins, R-Cartersville, all sponsored the bill.
The five members would be appointed by the Floyd County Commission.
Commissioners would choose four of the members from lists submitted by county executive committees of the two local political parties whose candidates for Georgia governor received the most votes in the previous election. At this point, that means two members from the Floyd County Republican Party and two from the Floyd County Democratic Party.
The fifth member will be selected by the Floyd County commissioners and will serve as chairperson of the board.
There will be an elections supervisor position, completely separate from the board, who would be a county employee. The board would make the recommendation but county commissioners would will have the last say.
If the legislation is passed with a Dec. 1 deadline, that would leave the county with a two and a half weeks to get the new board together.
Once it passes the House, it goes to the Georgia Senate for a vote. Dempsey said she'll ask that it be transmitted to the Senate immediately, where it could come under first reading on Monday. That sets the potential that the second reading and vote, at the earliest, could happen by Tuesday. The bills would then go to Gov. Brian Kemp, who has up to 40 days to sign it or it automatically becomes law.