The Floyd County Board of Elections has launched a new program for local groups or businesses to participate in on election day.
Their adopt-a-precinct program is a way for local churches, restaurants, community groups or other businesses to provide meals to poll workers on Nov. 3.
Melanie Conrad, one of the board members, said they came up with the idea after the Aug. 11 primary.
"We had a lot of poll workers staying later than expected so we sent over pizza," Conrad said.
In that election poll workers were held until 9 p.m. after many voting location opened late.
Conrad went on to say that it's very hard for poll workers to go out and get lunch or dinner and they thought they could do better in providing hot meals to poll workers on election day.
From there, they came up with the idea of asking the community to help.
Anyone can participate in the program, except for groups associated with political parties or the candidates on the ballots. Conrad gave examples of church groups, restaurants, small businesses or any community group as hopeful participants.
The groups are being asked to provide lunch and dinner to the precincts, each of which usually have about eight to 10 poll workers. Some precincts, such as the Rome Civic Center or Barkers, have more than 10 poll workers.
Conrad said larger groups or restaurants can provide meals for more than one precinct if they want to. The groups will have the option of which precinct they would like to help when they fill out the Google form application.
To participate in Adopt-A-Precinct, contact Conrad at conradm@floydcountyga.org.