Floyd County Elections Board members chose to keep the Chief Elections Clerk job posting open for at least another 10 days to see if they can get a wider pool of applicants for the job.
Elections Chair Melanie Conrad said they already have a good selection of applicants, but board members want to make sure they have enough applicants and get "the best chief clerk we could possibly get."
The board and Floyd County Human Resources are working on posting the other new office positions, which includes a deputy clerk in charge of some of the more technical aspects of elections and a senior elections clerk, which would act as more of an office manager.
Qualifying begins next week
Qualifying for the Rome City Commission Ward 2 seats, Rome City Schools and Cave Spring City Council begins Aug. 16 and will run through Aug. 20.
Candidates for the Ward 2 seat must live in the ward, which is essentially the area south of the Coosa and Etowah rivers. Ward maps are posted online at RomeFloyd.com and at the city clerk’s office, 601 Broad St., where candidates will qualify.
The seats are currently held by Commissioners Jamie Doss, Wendy Davis and Randy Quick.
Davis announced she won't be running for her seat again and is seeking the Democratic nomination to run for the 14th Congressional District seat in 2022.
So far, RCS board member Elaina Beeman and businesswoman LuGina Brown have announced plans to run for the open seat. Neither Quick nor Doss have said whether or not they'll run again.
Qualifying fees are set at 3% of the seat's annual salary, which is $252 for City Commission and $126 for Board of Education.
Candidates must be at least 21, a registered voter since at least May and a city resident for at least a year as of the election date.
They also must be paid up on their federal, state and local taxes and, for any candidate convicted of a “felony involving moral turpitude,” at least 10 years must have elapsed since the completion of their sentence.
City Clerk Joe Smith will oversee the qualifying for City Commission and school board at City Hall from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
In both elections, the vote is citywide and the top vote-getters take office in January. That means each voter will be able to choose three candidates in the commission race and seven for school board.
For the Cave Spring election, seats held by incumbents Nellie McCain, Charles Jackson and Nancy Fricks are on the ballot. The qualifying fee is $45 and the qualifying period will actually run for only two days, Aug. 16 to Aug. 18.
To qualify for one of the posts, you must live within the Cave Spring city limits for at least one year prior to the election, be 21 or older and be a registered voter. The candidate with the most votes wins the seat.
Cave Spring City Clerk Judy Dickinson will oversee the election and qualifying. You can call her at 706-777-3382or email her at jdickinson@cityofcavespring.com