Floyd County Elections Board members are beginning to whittle down their list of elections supervisor candidates after spending early this week holding interviews in closed session.
On Tuesday, board members spent eight hours in closed session interviewing under a dozen candidates, according to Chair Jerry Lee.
"We have some very good candidates, but the process is not over yet," Lee said.
The board will be holding another called meeting on Monday at 4 p.m. They will begin in closed session and later come out to give an update on the hiring process.
"The clock is ticking and we desperately need a supervisor in that position and to get the staffing filled as well," Lee said.
Qualifying in local races
Qualifying for the 2022 elections begins Monday. In local races there are three county commission seats, two county school board seats and three judgeships on the line.
Juvenile Court Chief Judge Greg Price is the only local incumbent who's not seeking re-election. Floyd County Superior Court judge positions currently held by Judges Kay Ann Wetherington and William “Billy” Sparks will also be on the ballot in May.
Both have confirmed that they're running for re-election this year. The judge seats will be decided in a nonpartisan election during the May primaries and the winners will take the seats beginning in January 2023.
Superior Court judge candidates must qualify with the secretary of state’s office in Atlanta, but Juvenile Court judge candidates qualify with the county elections office.
Qualifying fees are determined by 3% of the base salary or gross salary, depending on the position. For the Juvenile Court judge seat, that would be $3,797.17.
Other seats up for election this year include Floyd County Commission seats Post 1, Post 4 and Post 5. The seats are currently held by Republicans Rhonda Wallace, Larry Maxey and Scotty Hancock. All three incumbents said they plan to run again this year.
To run for Floyd County Commission, candidates must have lived in the county for at least a year. For the Post 1 seat, candidates must live within the city limits of Rome. Candidates for the other two seats must live outside the city limits.
Two Floyd County Board of Education seats — held by Republicans Chip Hood and Tony Daniel — also will be up for grabs. Daniel and Hood represent the Pepperell and Armuchee districts respectively.
Candidates must live in the district they’re seeking to represent but the vote is open to all voters except those in the Rome school system.
Both incumbents are planning to run for reelection.
To qualify as a Republican, contact David Guldenschuh at 706-295-0333 to set up an appointment at his law office at 512 E. First St.
To qualify as a Democrat, contact local party chair LaTonya Burrell at ldb6484@gmail.com to set up an appointment at Salter Law Office, 242 N. 5th Ave.
State and federal races
Georgians also will elect a governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, state school superintendent, commissioners for the agriculture, labor and insurance departments and two members of the Public Service Commission.
Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, who is serving the unexpired term of former Sen. Johnny Isakson, is seeking reelection. Several Republicans are vying to challenge him.
In the Northwest Georgia 14th Congressional District, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene already is being challenged in the Republican primary by Jennifer Strahan, Charles Lutin, James Haygood and Eric Cunningham.
Democrats vying to face the winner in November are Holly McCormack, Marcus Flowers and Wendy Davis. Libertarian Angela Pence of Chickamauga also has filed to run for the seat.
Primary
The primary contests won’t be official until the qualifying period ends, so there’s still time for other candidates to throw their hats in the ring.
The primary election will take place May 24. If interested in voting in this election, you must register by April 25.
You can register to vote by visiting georgia.gov/register-to-vote.
If interested in becoming a poll worker, go the Elections Office page on the Floyd County Government website and click on "Become a poll officer."