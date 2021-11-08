The Floyd County Board of Elections officially certified the results of the 2021 Rome municipal elections Monday afternoon.
Incumbents Jamie Doss and Randy Quick along with newcomer Elaina Beeman won the three open seats on the Rome City Commission.
In the Rome Board of Education race, the seven seats will be filled by newcomer Pascha Burge and incumbents Faith Collins, Alvin Jackson, Will Byington, Melissa Davis, Jill Fisher and John Uldrich.
Election Board Chair Melanie Conrad said she thinks the whole process went very smoothly and that she, along with fellow board members John Scott Husser and Corey Townsend, make a good team.
“This was kind of a test run for 2022 and to see how different things work with SB 202,” she said.
Senate Bill 202, the Elections Integrity Act, was passed earlier this year and changed many of the Georgia election protocols, including how absentee ballots are received. It also added more weekend voting.
Now that the municipal election is over, board members and elections office staff are working on moving into their new facility.
According to Conrad, they plan to move into a new office at the Floyd County Health Department on Twelfth Street before the year is over and be up and running for the 2022 elections.
“We’re still tweaking some of the architectural issues, but the plan is to be moved in before the end of the year,” she said.
The new office space will include more parking for voters, a much larger observation space for ballot counting and plenty of storage for the voting machines.
The board of elections will have their monthly meeting Tuesday at 12 p.m., with a pre-meeting caucus starting at 11:30 a.m. The agenda includes an update on the move to the health department Citizens Advisory Committee.
The meeting will take place in the Community Room on the second floor of the Floyd County Administration Building at 12 E. 4th Ave.
Board members will also be meeting a third time this week to interview candidates for the Chief Clerk of Elections over Zoom on Friday. The meeting will be almost entirely closed session, starting at 8:30 a.m. and ending some time after 2 p.m.