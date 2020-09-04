After an hour long discussion and an extended recess, the Floyd County Board of Elections approved the use of Runbeck Elections Services to oversee the mailing of absentee ballots to voters.
Chief Elections Clerk Robert Brady received an invoice late Tuesday from the Georgia Secretary of State's Office asking if the Floyd County Elections Office would be interested in using the third party vendor for the upcoming November election.
The Georgia Secretary of State's Office gave county elections offices a very small window to choose whether or not they wanted to use the system, wanting a decision by early Friday.
During the meeting, Brady gave a list of some of the benefits the service would provide, such as producing a cheaper absentee ballot. On average, it would cost the county elections office around $2.50 per ballot, but by using Runbeck, it will only be $1.40 per ballot.
Brady clarified that the elections office staff would be the ones officially processing the ballots and counting them as election day approaches, but Runbeck would be the ones to create, assemble and mail the ballots out to voters every other day from Sept. 21 to Oct. 16. After this, the elections office itself would take over sending out the rest of the ballots until the cutoff date of Oct. 30.
Elections Board Chair Tom Rees approved the idea, stating that they did a good job with the June primary and that it would be good to save money for the county.
However, board members Melanie Conrad and John Scott Husser requested more information about the service before coming to a final decision.
Both board members were concerned about the fact that Runbeck isn't a Georgia-based company and it would be hard to get a hold of them if people had any questions. Runbeck has contracted with elections offices in other states and municipalities, which made Conrad wonder if they can handle such a big election.
They were also concerned about voters getting their ballots in time during the 45 day window between when ballots can be sent out and the election date.
The board members finally decided to delay their vote to Friday at noon after they had more time to read about the vendor and make a more informed decision. Brady was unable to provide them with the correct information due to the county servers being shut down because of a ransomware virus.
They approved the decision to move forward with the vendor at the Friday meeting, with Rees voting on video call.