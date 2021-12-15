The Floyd County Commission has moved another step closer to a new elections board, but the process won't be complete until mid-January.
Commissioners named Ralph Davis and Corey Townsend as the two Democratic Party representatives and Pam Peters and Gary Stamper as the Republican Party representatives on the board. Jerry Lee will serve as the chair.
However, they cannot take on those roles until they are certified.
The law states that process can not happen any sooner than 30 days from the date the commission certifies their appointments to the Clerk of Superior Court, which will likely take place on Thursday. Until then, former elections board chairs Steve Miller and Pete McDonald will continue to serve as interim elections co-supervisors.
Once recorded, the appointments are certified to the secretary of state's office which then issues the commissions, in the same manner as a registrar. After the secretary of state issues that commission, the newly minted elections board members can take their oaths of office.
When the process is completed it's very likely the reconstituted elections board will call a meeting to get started. The new five person board is going to have to hit the ground running as qualifying runs March 7-11 and the primary elections are on May 24.
On top of that, the Floyd County Elections Office is to be moved to the health department building on East 12th Street and the board also needs to find an elections supervisor, who will report to the board.
Applications had already been narrowed down by the previous three person elections board. They put off the hiring process once it was clear that legislation, introduced in House Bills 8EX and 9EX, to dissolve and reform the board was in the works during the General Assembly's special session last month.
That legislation, signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp, creates a new process for choosing elections board members. Floyd County Commissioners chose the board members from lists provided by county executive committees of the two local political parties whose candidates for Georgia governor received the most votes in the previous election.
That means the Floyd County Republican Party and Floyd County Democratic Party submit lists of potential candidates to the commission. From those lists they choose two each. The fifth member, who serves as the board chair, is also appointed by the commission.
The appointees will serve staggered terms. One member from each party, in this case Townsend and Stamper, will have terms that expire in December 2024. The other two appointments, Peters and Davis, will expire in December 2022.