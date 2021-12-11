Floyd County voters will have a lengthy list of local, state and federal political contests to decide in 2022.
Qualifying is March 7-11 for the primary elections set for May 24. The winners will move to the November ballot — except for the nonpartisan judicial winners, who will take office in January 2023.
Locally, the Rome Circuit Superior Court seats held by Judge William “Billy” Sparks and Kay Ann Wetherington will be decided in May. The Floyd County Juvenile Court seat held by Judge Greg Price also will be on the ballot.
Statewide, terms are ending for four Georgia Supreme Court justices and four judges on the Georgia Court of Appeals.
The last day to register to vote in the primaries and judicial elections is April 25.
Some candidates are already campaigning for statewide and federal offices after filing declarations of intent to raise money for their venture.
Georgians will elect a governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, state school superintendent, commissioners for the agriculture, labor and insurance departments and two members of the Public Service Commission.
Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, who is serving the unexpired term of former Sen. Johnny Isakson. Warnock is seeking reelection. Several Republicans are vying to challenge him: Gary Black, Herschel Walker, Latham Saddler, Kelvin King, James Nestor and Jared Craig.
In the Northwest Georgia 14th Congressional District, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is being challenged in the Republican primary by Jennifer Strahan, Mark Clay and Charles Lutin — so far.
Democrats vying to face the winner in November are Holly McCormack, Marcus Flowers and Wendy Davis. Those candidates answer a few questions about their campaigns inside today’s paper.
Libertarian Angela Pence of Chickamauga also has filed to run for the seat. The party holds a convention later in the year instead of a primary.
The primary contests won’t be official until the qualifying period ends, so there’s still time for other candidates to throw their hats in the ring.
Candidates have yet to declare for a number of other local and state contests.
Three Floyd County Commission seats will be on the ballot. The four-year terms of Republican incumbents Rhonda Wallace, Larry Maxey and Scotty Hancock end in 2022. The vote will be countywide.
Two Floyd County Board of Education seats — held by Republicans Chip Hood and Tony Daniel — also will be up for grabs. City of Rome voters aren’t eligible to weigh in because they have a separate school system.
As with the U.S. House races, the Georgia General Assembly contests are expected to be held under the new voting district maps passed by the legislature last month.
Gov. Brian Kemp has until Jan. 1 to sign them into law. Several groups who contend they dilute minority voting strength are planning to launch legal challenges when he does.
The two-year terms of all state legislators end next year.
Under the new maps:
Floyd County will have two state senators. The majority of the county is in Senate District 52, the seat held by Republican incumbent Chuck Hufstetler of Rome. A northwest piece of Floyd is in Senate District 53, which is currently represented by Republican incumbent Jeff Mullis of Chickamauga.
The county will maintain three state House seats, although the shifted voting district lines mean many people’s representatives will change.
House District 14, currently represented by Mitchell Scoggins, R-Cartersville, will be wholly in Bartow County.
Instead, part of Floyd County — the Shannon area, down to Wayside Road — will be in House District 5. The incumbent is Republican Matt Barton of Calhoun.
House District 12, currently represented by Eddie Lumsden, R-Armuchee, will expand to cover the western and southern part of Floyd, including Cave Spring and Lindale. It also will take in all of Chattooga County.
And House District 13 will cover the city of Rome and the Silver Creek community, running east to the Bartow County line. Rep. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome, is the incumbent.
The winners of the May 24 primaries will face each other in the Nov. 8, 2022 general election.