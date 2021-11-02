A request for a judge to issue an injunction to stop the municipal election was dismissed Tuesday after local activist Mark Swanson was granted permission to review voting machine testing logs.
Swanson has sent Floyd County Commissioners and officials multiple letters that have listed what he has termed violations committed by the Floyd County Board of Elections.
Swanson filed for an emergency injunction Tuesday morning with Floyd County Superior Court Judge Bryan Johnson to stop the Rome City elections, stating that he had not seen evidence that necessary testing on the election machines had been completed.
The judge told Swanson that he had to prove irreparable damage has taken place before an injunction could move forward.
Representing himself in court, Swanson argued that "if the logic and accuracy testing wasn't completed as required by law, then the machines that tabulate the vote could be flawed."
Logic and accuracy testing needs to be complete before early voting begins to show that the voting machines are functioning properly and producing accurate results.
Swanson continued, saying that under Georgia elections laws, testing should be open to the public and that Floyd County's testing was only open to the public on the first day of testing.
He also said this could mean the results are "sabotaged" and produce inaccurate results, "which would be unfair to voters and candidates in the city elections."
In response, Johnson stated that under Georgia law, citizens can contest election results five days after the votes are certified if they feel that the election was corrupted in some way.
"If it's determined through that procedure that the election was impermissibly flawed, it provides that a second election be held," Johnson said.
Since the testing logs were turned over to Swanson to review, he agreed to dismiss the injunction to review the logs. At that point he has the option to go file a complaint after five-day waiting period.
Elections Board Chair Melanie Conrad said testing ran for five days and was open to the public the entire time. A public notice was also ran in the Rome News Tribune on Sept. 28 announcing the testing and saying the procedure was open to the public.