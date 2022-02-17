The new Floyd County Elections and Registration Office will be at the Floyd County Health Department. The entrance and office will be to the right of the main entrance and signage will be added once renovations are complete.
The Floyd County Elections Office will begin transitioning to their new facility in the next few weeks and moving elections equipment into a more secure storage area.
Facilities Manager Ryan Davis said they plan to begin moving the equipment to the second floor next Wednesday. Up to this point much of the equipment has been kept separately in secured areas around the county.
One of the biggest factors contributing to the move from the Floyd County Administration Building to the Floyd County Health Department is the lack of storage at the admin building. Most of the equipment is stored in the bottom floor of the admin building in the office, but some of has been also stored in the same facility where the morgue is located.
With the new move to the health department on 12th Street, this equipment will now be stored on the second floor of the building. This area will only be accessible to the elections office staff and the Floyd County Board of Elections.
While speaking with the Floyd County Public Utilities and Transportation Committee on Wednesday, Ryan Davis said the contractor has ran into issues with getting materials delivered on time.
"This is something that we tried to push, but we just couldn't get things faster here than they were available," Davis said.
However, Davis also said they expect the doors and flooring to arrive sometime this week and once those are installed, they will have the first floor office area ready.
"With luck, we're hoping to move furniture downstairs on March 1," Davis said.
The new office will also feature a viewing room for ballot counting and Logistics and Analysis testing. There will be a window that looks into the room for poll watchers to use during ballot counting.
This is a major step up from the storage closet in which the elections office currently houses the ballot counting machines.