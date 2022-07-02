Elder’s Ace Hardware President Tom Glenn (from right), Mark Wall with S&W Investments, Elder’s Store Manager Bryan Carter, Elder’s Category Manager Dwayne Wheeler, Hardy Realty President Jimmy Byars and Hardy Realty Vice President Jimmy Kelley stand in front of the newly opened Elder’s Ace Hardware store on Shorter Avenue.
Dwayne Wheeler, the category manager, takes a look at one of the rifles in stock at Elder’s Ace Hardware on Shorter Avenue. The company decided to expand its offerings of firearms, home goods and grills, among other items, to utilize the large space offered by the existing building.
Elder’s Ace Hardware President Tom Glenn (from right), Mark Wall with S&W Investments, Elder’s Store Manager Bryan Carter, Elder’s Category Manager Dwayne Wheeler, Hardy Realty President Jimmy Byars and Hardy Realty Vice President Jimmy Kelley stand in front of the newly opened Elder’s Ace Hardware store on Shorter Avenue.
John Bailey
Dwayne Wheeler, the category manager, takes a look at one of the rifles in stock at Elder’s Ace Hardware on Shorter Avenue. The company decided to expand its offerings of firearms, home goods and grills, among other items, to utilize the large space offered by the existing building.
John Bailey
An artistically rendered counter at Elder’s Ace Hardware, 610 Shorter Ave., is constructed from old tools welded together.
John Bailey
Store Manager Bryan Carter stands near a wide variety of Stihl products available at the Elder’s Ace Hardware located at 610 Shorter Ave.
John Bailey
The store at 610 Shorter Ave. also contains an expanded home goods section, utilizing the 32,000-square-foot building.
Why did Elder’s Ace Hardware move from its East Rome location to the new one on Shorter Avenue? It’s simple: Supply chain issues.
OK, maybe not so simple.
“The truth is, it was available,” Elder’s Ace Hardware President Tom Glenn said with a laugh.
The building at 610 Shorter Ave. that formerly housed a grocery store was in a good location, the size was right and it was vacant, he said.
Like so many other business decisions, an unpredictable supply chain comes into consideration, Glenn said. It’s been a constant bump in the road as they look toward expanding the family-owned business that already has 22 hardware stores in the North Georgia and East Tennessee regions.
The larger, 32,000 square-foot, building allowed the local Elder’s Ace Hardware location to expand its product offerings — they call them “categories” — into items such as home goods, firearms and a larger, more robust plant nursery.
That space, along with an easily accessible and spacious parking lot, was a win-win, Glenn said.
When they decided the business at the East Rome location had outgrown its available space, they started looking for properties and the Shorter Avenue property checked all the boxes.
The property, owned by Mark Wall with S&W Investments, had been vacant since IGA closed its doors in 2018. He’d been looking for a tenant since the last grocery store pulled out and Hardy Realty’s Jimmy Kelley brokered the deal.
Both men said it’s a good fit, and there’s a lot of history leading up to the opening of this store.
Both Wall and Glenn have been in family businesses that began over 100 years ago. Elder Glenn and his brother Archer joined their father at Glenn Brothers’ Hardware — which had been established in 1919 — in 1955. Wall, a third generation grocery store owner, followed in the footsteps of his grandfather, who started his business on Broad Street in the 1920s.
What’s more, Elder’s Ace Hardware has Rome roots dating back to 1945.
The store’s namesake, Elder Glenn, graduated from Darlington School in 1945. He proudly wore No. 75 on the varsity football team and was the second-semester senior class president that year.
“We are pleased to serve the community that had such an important influence on our founder during his teenage years,” reads a plaque located in the store states.