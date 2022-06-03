Eight Rome residents, ages 17 to 61, face drug and weapons charges after investigators raided a home at 1505 Gordon Ave. in North Rome following leads into the killing of 21-year-old Derricus Javez Devonte Smith.
No one has been charged with homicide at this time, Rome Police Department Assistant Chief Debbie Burnett said.
Around 8 p.m. Thursday, members of the Rome Floyd County SWAT Team along with Rome Police Department Criminal Investigations Division, GBI, Rome Floyd Metro Drug Taskforce and the Bartow County Special Operations Team served a search warrant for the North Rome home, the residence of 61-year-old Debra Lynn Askew.
Askew, along with seven others, face felony possession of marijuana and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime. She is additionally charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and had an active arrest warrant on a hindering the apprehension of a criminal charge.
The seven additional people arrested were:
- Devon Makai Young, 22, of 3301 Garden Lakes Parkway
- Corey Lashun Chatman Jr., 17, of 3301 Garden Lakes Parkway
- Bradley Leshun Chatman, 18, of 1505 Gordon Ave.
- Bryson Dorrell Moon, 24, of 100 East Second Ave.
- Chelsie Laniya Mack, 22, of Cedar Ave.
- Justin Antonio Glenn, 19, of 22 Huffaker Rd.
- Tyreke Tyshun Cameron, 24, of 110 Atteiram Dr.
The warrant is in relation to the May 21 investigation of Smith.
In the early hours of May 21, police were notified of a shots fired call off Reservation Street and later a fight on Perkins Street.
Smith was found with a fatal single gunshot wound to the head near 307 Perkins St. shortly after 2 a.m., police said at the time. Witnesses reported a black Dodge Challenger with several passengers was seen leaving the area.
Anyone with information should call 706-238-5111 and ask for an investigator. The Rome Police Department is asking for all help from the community to find the person(s) responsible. People with information can also call the GBI Tip Line at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477) or submit tips at gbi.georgia.gov.
Smith played on the 2016 and 2017 Rome High School state championship teams and was named to the Rome News-Tribune All-Area Football Team as a linebacker in 2018. His funeral services were held last week.
Overnight, friends left notes on Smith's Facebook page about the arrests including, "They said the paddy wagon picking 'em up long live 'Mad dog' Derricus Smith."