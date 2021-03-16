Eight inches of rain predicted for Floyd County in the next two days

Floyd County could see as much as eight inches of rain over the next few days as major storms move in from the West and Southwest.
Floyd County Emergency Management Director Tim Herrington said the worst of it is coming Wednesday, when a few thunderstorms and long periods of heavy rain are expected.
With such an excessive amount of rain predicted, Herrington believes there will be some flash flooding in some parts of Floyd County.
He advises people to be on the watch for road closures over the next few days and to drive carefully to avoid hydroplaning.
Along with the flooding, there's also a chance of downed trees and powerlines, which could lead to widespread power outages in some areas.
Herrington said the EMA staff are also being vigilant about potential spin-up tornadoes in the next few days. He advises residents to download some kind of weather alert app, such as the Floyd County EMA app, on their phone to notify them about tornado watches and warnings.
While rain is still in the forecast for Thursday, it should begin to clear up in the afternoon and mostly sunny skies are predicted for Friday and the rest of the weekend.