Rome business leaders learned Thursday the Carrollton to Rome pipeline flows both ways.
Rome's Assistant City Manager Patrick Eidson told members of the Downtown Development Authority Thursday morning that he has resigned to become the assistant city manager in Carrollton.
Floyd County first dipped in to Carrollton to hire now City Manager City Sammy Rich. The pipeline continued with the hiring of Artagus Newell to head the Rome-Floyd County Planning office and most recently Audi Lesley was hired away from Carrollton to lead the Downtown Development Authority.
"This is a difficult announcement to make," Eidson said. "It's been a great six years here."
Eidson came to Rome in September of 2014 after eight years as the city administrator in Centerville.
Eidson told members of the DDA board that a community is only as strong as the people who invest and give their time.
Eidson has certainly made a significant investment of time in the community since moving to Rome. He has been an active member of the Rome Exchange Club and served as president of the civic organization in 2019. He has also been a member of the board of Director of the local United Way.
"You guys have done that and thank you so very much. I will miss each and every one of you," Eidson said.
City Manager Rich said he was looking forward to working even closer with the DDA during the interim period.