Rome and Floyd County school systems are scheduled to lose approximately $65 million in federal covid funds once those grants expire in 2024.
These funds — typically used for learning coaches, councilors and other paraprofessionals — are set to expire at the end of the 2023-2024 school year in May 2024, according to GeorgiaInsights.com, an initiative of the Georgia Department of Education.
The federal pandemic funds are meant to give students and teachers extra support in order to correct educational lapses which occurred during the pandemic.
“Our students missed almost half a year of in-class instruction,” said Floyd County Schools Superintendent Glenn White. “And even when they were back in class, covid continued to have a huge impact on learning.”
Rome City and Floyd County schools were closed in the spring of 2020 for all students. At the start of the 2020 school year, schools were open to in-class teaching, but parents and students were also given the option of working from home for the entire school year.
However, the pandemic’s impact was still felt as schools were randomly closed due to covid outbreaks, often for a week at a time, depending on how many students tested positive. According to the Center for Reinventing Public Education, a research organization at Arizona State University, only 21% of teachers believe they taught the curriculum they would have during a typical school year during the 2020-2021 school year.
“We actually call it learning-missed in my house,” said Rome City Schools Superintendent Eric Holland. “Because if you learned it, you didn’t lose it. And these kids lost so much time.” Holland says he had two kids at home during much of the 2020 school year, and that as a father and educator, it was challenging.
And once those lessons are missed — especially in math and English language arts — the issues stack up over time, as the lessons build upon one another.
“The concern really is that these students will continue to test poorly as they move through the system,” said White. “We really use these resources to give kids a push to get them back up to speed.”
The CRPE states the vast majority of K-12 students have suffered significant learning losses of half a year or greater, and with few exceptions, the losses are greater in mathematics than in reading.
Students learning isn’t the only thing that suffered during the pandemic, student suicide rates among girls 12-17 years old increased by 51%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and one in 360 students are reported to have lost a parent or caregiver according to COVID Collaborative.
“We’ve definitely seen a lot more kids dealing with anxiety and depression,” White said. “These federal grants funds interventionists who help kids who’ve been seriously effected by covid to get back on track.”
Across both the city and county school systems, the federal pandemic grants covers around 60 positions. Each school system has or will receive roughly $30 million through 2024. Needed positions will be very challenging to keep when the grants expire, both superintendents said.
White is aware however, that Floyd County residents are not eager for an increase in property taxes to continue to fund positions that, up to this point, had been paid for with federal dollars.
“We’ve already closed four schools to get ourselves in better financial shape,” White said. “So we’re going to get with the Floyd County Board of Education and see what we can do, because we don’t want to add more burden to our tax-payers.”
The Rome City Schools, like Floyd County Schools, is going to have to look very hard at how they can continue to support the impacted kids, Holland said.
There also may be some help from state grants which could help soften the blow once those federal grant dollars dry up. At this point, Holland said, they’re paying a lot of attention to Gov. Brian Kemp’s education priority list.
“We’re going to be looking very hard at each district to see if we re-design any positions,” Holland said. “But we must be aware that we basically dropped a house on top of teacher’s shoulders during covid, we need to continue to support them as well.”