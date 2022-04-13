Despite the number of housing projects currently underway under the auspices of the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority, the agency is doing so much more.
From working with residents seeking financial independence to emergency housing programs and college admissions, representatives of the authority laid out their roles and goals for state officials and local leaders in a Wednesday tour.
For instance, Rome City Commissioner Elaina Beeman, who is also the authority’s Project SOAR coordinator, talked about implementing the program to steer area students toward getting a college education. Often, she said, these students are the first in their family to go to college and implementing the program was a trust building exercise.
Strangely enough, they found the key to making inroads was the Coosa Valley Fair.
Offering tickets to the fair got project coordinators in touch with parents and students and built what would eventually become a program with 30 students fully involved.
“We have participants who have never been outside Rome before,” Beeman said. They took students to visit colleges away from Rome and opened their eyes to new prospects. “They saw other places and thought ‘I could live here; this is the place I could be.’”
That exposure to a life they’ve never experienced helped grow an interest in learning and build the experience of success. Then, to make sure students with success in the program could follow through, they established a scholarship as well.
The authority has also partnered with Georgia Northwestern Technical College and Georgia Highlands College to increase the breadth of that education as well as provide work experience and soft skills important to the workplace.
“We’re teaching them life skills,” she said. “Our job is to navigate whatever challenges they might have.”
Describing the programs, Georgia Department of Community Affairs Commissioner Christopher Nunn said the work he’s seeing the authority accomplish is unique and not seen in many other parts of the state.
“There are few housing authorities in the state that can do what you’ve done,” Nunn told NWGA Housing Authority Executive Director Sandra Hudson. “I’m sitting here taking notes.”
Construction projects currently underway include several homes along Maple Avenue as well as the large Sandra Hudson Villas along East 14th Street and the Joe Wright Village off Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. In many cases the authority has acted as their own developer, a point Nunn emphasized.
“In order to be a developer in the tax credit world you have to have developed (properties),” Nunn said. “We don’t let you learn on the taxpayers’ dime.”
The authority has also implemented a federally-funded family self-sufficiency program through HUD for elderly and disabled residents, and is working with the Rome Floyd County Library to get books to residents.
Other projects in the works are a massive revitalization effort in East Rome as well as using Willingham Village as emergency housing for those who’ve lost their homes or are recently released from incarceration.
“How are we going to keep them out of jail,” Hudson asked the group rhetorically. “We give them jobs, get them working. That’s what we’re doing.”
She estimated that 90% of the authority’s maintenance staff came to them from prisons and jails. But giving a person a chance after incarceration is a two-way street, she said. They have to put in the work to succeed, so it becomes a partnership.
And the authority knows about partnerships. Many of their programs are partnerships with the City of Rome, the state through DCA, or on the federal level through HUD.
“People who are doing good work in communities across the state seem to have the common denominator of good leadership and good partnership,” Nunn said.
“We think outside the box,” Board Chair Lee Hight said. “And it works for this community.”