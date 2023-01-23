Floyd County commissioners will consider several requests for rezoning Tuesday night, including a development proposal off Eden Valley Road.
Developers are seeking approval on three parcels, starting with a project on Eden Valley Road that will consist of 81 single family homes. Development initially began on the property in 2003, but halted soon after with minimal work being done.
Commissioners are also expected to extend special recognition to several county employees for their years of service, including Floyd County Police Department Assistant Chief Tom Ewing, who's served for 35 years.
Commissioners also will recognize FCPD investigators Austin Webb and Jordan Clayton, who were recently awarded the Pat King Award from the North GA Elder Abuse Task Force.
Other requests for rezoning include a property on Fosters Mill Road, from Agricultural Residential to Community Commercial, and a special use permit for a property on Cave Spring Road to be used as a paintball facility and extra RV parking.
Commissioners will caucus at 4 p.m. and the regular meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Both sessions are in the County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave., and are open to the public.
The consent agenda consists of:
- A request from Victim Witness to approve of VOCA Continuation Base and Comp Advocate Funding for the Victim Witness Assistance Program.
- A request from Sheriff's Office for purchase of Pepperball Blast from PepperBall company for a total of $8,115, funding from ICS Technology grant.
- A request from Sheriff's Office for purchase of 45 ballistic helmets in the amount of $31,180, funding from ICS Technology grant.
- A request from the Clerk's Office to approve a change of ownership for beer and wine package and self-services fuel sales licenses at 4818 Rome Fuels, LLC located at 4818 Alabama Highway.
- A request from Human Resources to amend the Floyd County Classification and Compensation Plan to regrade five courtroom clerk positions in the District Attorney's Office from paygrade 7 to 9.
- A request from Purchasing for approval to deem certain equipment as surplus items and list them for sale on GovDeals. The equipment has been examined by the airport staff and special projects manager and are considered unsalvageable for Floyd County use.
- A request from Human Resources to approve the creation of a court administrator position in Probate Court. This will be a budget increase of $26,480.
- A request from the Water Department to approve purchase of 3600 linear feet of 8” ductile iron pipe from H.D. Grading for $128,810.
- A request from Purchasing to approve an equipment and software maintenance agreement with Pitney Bowes for mail machine equipment in the amount of $23,995.
New business is as follows:
- Russell Regional Airport to approve RMG Task Order 5B -- North Apron Expansion Design and Bidding Phase Services for a total cost of $89,590 and RMG Task Order 6 -- Terminal Building Improvements Programming Study from CMT Engineers.
- A request from Water Department to revise August 23, 2022, board action to remove specific reference to 6" ductile iron pipe and make the funds in the new G/L Account available for: "Purchase of ductile iron pipe, fittings, components and appurtenances as necessary for current and pending projects as well as replenishment of working inventory for routine repairs and maintenance.
- A request from Purchasing to approve a change of the lease terms from 36 months to 48 months and replacement of current copiers all at once from terms that were approved at the Jan. 10 commission meeting. This will be a service contract and will be charged to each department's Equipment Lease account.