The International Aerobatic Club will return to the Richard B. Russell Regional Airport in May with their annual Mark Fullerton Memorial Bear Creek Bash on Memorial Day weekend.
“It’s great for our airport,” Airport Manager John Carroll said. “Every time an airplane takes off or lands, it increases the number of operations we have.”
The more operations, the greater the chance that the airport will receive grants for operations, which in turn give the facility more project funding, Carroll stated.
According to IAC Chapter 3 member P.J. Tom, there are five categories of competition: primary, sportsman, intermediate, advanced and unlimited.
“We’re not an airshow,” Tom said. “We’re an aerobatics contest, and our pilots are judged on their performances, kind of like an ice skating routine.”
The more advanced the category, the more advanced the routine the pilot must fly.
“Everyone starts out with a perfect score,” Tom said. “And the more mistakes you make, the lower your score.”
Unfortunately, the event does not draw a lot of spectators, at least not compared to the Wings Over North Georgia air show, which draws thousands of people every year.
“The routines we fly are fairly complicated,” Tom says. “And unless you know what to look for, it’s hard for average spectators to follow.”
Additionally, the planes are relatively small and are flying higher than the air show does for pilot safety.
Growing activity
According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the airport generated more than $14 million in economic impact, in a study conducted in 2020.
The airport contains J.H. Towers Field, named after John Henry Towers, a Rome native who attended the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, and was a pioneer in naval aviation.
The airport also houses many different businesses, including Ace Aviation, Freedom Flight Center, the Museum of Flight and North Georgia Aviation.
“The airport helps attracts business to Floyd County,” Carroll said. “It definitely helps differentiate Floyd County when major industries are looking at expanding.”
The local Coca-Cola bottling plant and International Paper are two global businesses that have a presence in Rome and use the airport regularly.
The airport, owned by Floyd County, requested money in the 2017 special purpose local option sales tax referendum for a new hangar, which was approved. They are in the process of determining what sort of building will be built, and whether it will be leased for a larger private jet or smaller airplanes.
The airport will also be asking for money in the 2023 SPLOST, also for more hangar space.
“The more hangar space we have, the more aircraft that will be purchasing fuel,” Carroll said. “The fuel is where we make the most money for the airport.”
Floyd County purchased 670 acres for the airport in 1942, and quickly deeded it to the Navy, which built three asphalt runways to serve as a Naval Auxiliary Air Station.
It was deeded back to the county in 1945, after the Navy discontinued its use of the site. The airport was then named for Richard B. Russell Jr., who represented Georgia in the U.S. Senate from 1933 until his death in 1971.
Eastern Airlines served the airport with scheduled passenger service until the late 1960s. Eastern operated propliners — propeller-driven planes — with service to Atlanta, Nashville and St. Louis.