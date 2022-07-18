As the trail network in Rome and Floyd County expanded, a group of local leaders sat down and talked about what's next. The answer: Marketing what we have to offer.
Only a few people at that 2019 meeting could think of what the local trail system is called -- and the decision was made to fix that issue. The name had to be memorable and snappy. It had to represent the community.
On Monday, the abstract group of trails formerly known primarily as the Heritage Riverways Trails were dubbed the ECO Greenway.
"This exciting rebrand fulfills one of the goals of the Rome Floyd Greenway Partnership, to put greenways and blueways front and center for Rome and Floyd County," said Bill Temple, chair of the Greenways Council. "This rebrand will help us to market our trail system regionally and to neighboring communities for tourism and economic development."
Take a look at cities like Brevard, North Carolina, or Greenville, South Carolina, and you'll hear names like Pisgah, Swamp Rabbit and DuPont as much as the names of the cities themselves. That's because they're major draws for tourism dollars.
“Floyd County supports trail building because the connectivity is important for recreation, wellness, and economic development," County Manager Jamie McCord said. "With so many trail plans underway, the rebrand is important for communication and consistency across our trail system."
Recognizing social benefits of trail systems, alongside the economic potential, a partnership from the Greenways Council, Parks and Recreation, the Rome and Floyd County commissions and TRED consulted with The PATH Foundation and KAIZEN Collaborative to rebrand the existing Heritage Riverways Trails.
"The rebranding process was not an easy one, as the committee wanted to be true to the essence of the trails and to Rome's cultural heritage, but I feel that we created a true winner with the ECO name and logo," TRED Executive Director Julie Smith said. "Just like the recent Redmond Trail Connection partnership between TRED, the City of Rome and Floyd County, the trail rebranding is another example of groups coming together and delivering a winning product that benefits both residents and visitors."
The name was selected to represent the rivers -- Etowah, Coosa and Oostanaula -- that run through the city.
This name also connects to Rome-Floyd’s natural resource education center, the ECO Center, located along the Ridge Ferry section of the trail. The center will serve as the main trailhead starting point for mileage markers on trail system signage.
The idea is to establish consistent trail branding and signage standards for the growing system of trails in the area.
There's a plan in the works for trail signage alongside informational kiosks to be placed at trailheads and major access points for current trails and trails yet to be developed.
The signs will provide maps, trail rules and major destinations and amenities at each location. The plan calls for mile markers placed at one-mile distances along the trail, trail etiquette panels and trailhead signs visible from the road so that drivers can easily locate them.
Looking forward, there's even more expected growth in the works. There are several other plans working toward development after the recently completed Redmond Trail Connector that links Mt. Berry Trail to downtown Rome.
“Our trails enhance the quality of life in Rome and is an important draw for visitors,” said Rome City Manager Sammy Rich. “After the bridge across Big Dry Creek is completed, a 13-mile trail loop will essentially offer a new experience to promote, so the timing of the rebrand is perfect."
Planning is already underway for construction of the Lindale Trail, which will connect downtown Lindale to the Kingfisher Trail. In the future, the Mt. Berry Trail system is expected to eventually branch off toward the Summerville Park neighborhood, to AdventHealth Redmond, and potentially connect Berry College.