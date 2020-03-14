East Rome residents (left) place dots on a map of their area to show where their home is and also to indicate their top priorities for the future of their community. This was part of a Choice Neighborhoods grant workshop at Restoration Rome Tuesday night conducted by the urban planning firm Camiros and the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority. On the far right is Napoleon Fielder of the NWGHA. He is the son of the late Rome City Commissioner Napoleon Fielder. Next to him is Camiros Associate Ben Corpuz.