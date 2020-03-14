A splash pad, small grocery store, better crosswalks, a computer lab and single-family homes with yards topped the lists of things East Rome residents would love to see in their area.
Thanks to a $1.25 million Choice Neighborhoods Initiative grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, a few of those priorities have a fighting chance as CNI "action items, " residents learned at a recent gathering at Restoration Rome.
The March 10 community input workshop run by the Chicago-based consulting firm Camiros drew nearly 50 John Graham Homes residents and their neighbors, according to Rome-Floyd County Planning Director Artagus Newell.
"It went really well," Newell said. "The consultants really listened to the citizens and asked them questions on why they wanted this or that. They really got a better sense and understanding of where they are and how their needs can be met."
The HUD grant diligently fought for by Northwest Georgia Housing Authority Director Sandra Hudson was one of only four such awards given by HUD in the entire country last fall.
Camiros principal Adam Rosa told the Rome City Commission during its recent caucus that although John Graham Homes is one of the nicer public housing projects he's seen in his travels across the country, it still qualified for the grant because of its outdated design.
"It's a great day for East Rome," Community Development Director Bekki Fox said before Rosa's presentation. "Part of this planning grant is almost a million dollars in action items funds, so it's not just for producing a document. There are things we can actually do for this neighborhood fairly quickly."
Eventually, monies will be used for one-to-one conversions of the 147 housing units to bring them up to date and provide the lay-out and amenities most desired by occupants.
During the Tuesday workshop, residents were asked to convey their preferences among types of housing, recreation, community facilities and streets or sidewalks.
When asked whether they would like a basketball court, playground, community garden or splash pad, 49% picked splash pad and 24% chose garden.
The most overwhelming response came when asked to choose the type of mixed-use or retail amenity they'd like for the neighborhood: Small grocery, pharmacy or health clinic, restaurant/cafe or hair styling place?
Small grocery won hands down with a 75% vote.
Newell said he could definitely see the advantages of a splash pad on hot summer days.
"Some made the point that when it's really hot, the only other option is the swim center in North Rome, but it's difficult for many to get there with their children," Newell said.
Several residents also submitted applications for the two paid community ambassador positions being offered through the grant, Rosa said.
"I think we definitely have some good candidates to consider," said Rosa, adding he wasn't sure of the stipend amount or the hours required.