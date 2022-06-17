Five months ago, Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen opened to strong demand at 1603 Turner McCall Blvd., adding chicken, shrimp, red beans and rice and more to the dining options along Rome's fast-food freeway -- last night it was struck by a truck.
That's why there's been such a rapid response on social media as the lumber, yellow tape and an updated sign went up, urging patrons to visit the West Rome location at 2436 Shorter Ave.
Two trucks tangled across the highway near Petland and McDonald's, and wound up taking out Popeye's menu board as well as a corner of the building closest to East Seventh Avenue, says manager Siera Sewell.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
The wreck happened just before 6 a.m. Thursday. A 2021 Dodge Ram driven by 30-year-old Joshua A. Collins, of Cartersville, was traveling south on Turner McCall in the inside lane approaching O'Neill Street. A 2007 GMC Sierra operated by 42-year-old Wesley L. Sides, of Piedmont, Ala., was attempting to merge into traffic and turn left (northbound) onto Turner McCall.
Collins said he looked before pulling out and did not see the approaching Ram. The truck struck the Sierra, causing the Ram to go "into an uncontrollable path and strike (the) Popeye's building causing damage."
Sides was faulted with causing the wreck while Collins is charged with driving under the influence of multiple substances.
He also was treated at Atrium Health Floyd after complaining of pain at the wreck scene.
At best, it will be a month before most of the replacement parts and materials arrive, says Sewell. She's waiting for the city building inspector and fire marshal to survey the aftermath with hopes of at least opening drive-through service soon.
Operating hours for both sit-down and drive through had been from 10 a.m. until 11 p.m. seven days a week prior to the accident. The West Rome location is open from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday.
Popeye's replaced the former Long John Silver's/A & W that closed in April 2019.
It is part of a series of changes on one of Rome's main highways since 2016 with a recently gutted-and-reopened Taco Bell, a new home for Wendy's, the arrival of Krispy Kreme, updates to McDonald's and then the opening of all the restaurants at East Bend starting with Panda Express in October 2020.