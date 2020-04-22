Wednesday marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, originally an environmental teach-in organized by then U.S. senator Gaylord Nelson of Wisconsin.
A decade later Nelson wrote a piece in the Environmental Protection Agency Journal that said the first event was a time when Americans made it clear they understood — and were deeply concerned over — the deterioration of the environment and “the mindless dissipation of our resources.”
Since then, Americans have made huge strides toward the protection and expansion of public lands.
The Nature Conservancy has taken on management of three large natural areas in Rome and Floyd County which offer unique natural beauty.
Marshall Forest off Horseleg Creek Road and the Black’s Bluff Preserve, off Black’s Bluff Road, are both open to the public. The Coosa Valley Prairies northwest of Cave Spring are on privately held timber land and available to the public only on special occasions.
Malcolm Hodges, an ecologist with the Nature Conservancy, said the Coosa Valley Prairies are perhaps the most spectacular of the three, but each has a very special place in the local environment that make them important to preserve.
The prairies are 900-plus acres of tall grass with more than 40 species of rare flora, including the whorled sunflower and the Mohr’s Barbara’s buttons. The land, owned by the timber company Weyerhaeuser, was put under a conservation easement in 2002.
“It’s one of the hottest hot spots in the Southeast for rare plants,” Hodges said.
The whorled sunflower had been considered extinct for nearly a century before a colony was discovered there. The conservancy is currently working to enhance its database relative to the flora that area.
Marshall Forest is Georgia’s largest urban, virgin forest, with just over 300 acres under protection. The trees have never been clear-cut and it remains significant as a forest within an urban setting.
“It’s got a lot of habitat diversity, most of which people never see,” said Hodges.
The conservancy has increased the scope of the trail system pretty dramatically, particularly at higher elevations that people haven’t had access to until fairly recently. The montagne longleaf pine ecosystem near the crest of the forest is considered a unique community.
Black’s Bluff Preserve is a 263-acre classic limestone karst environment, somewhat unusual in that it is largely north-facing.
“It’s got caves and cliffs and species that are associated with that kind of interesting geology,” Hodges said. “Rare crops adapt to the limestone, so we’ve got some interesting stuff there.”
The conservancy is working to improve the parking area at the Black’s Bluff Preserve to make it a safer and more accessible place to visit.
“We want to make it as good at least as the Marshall Forest (parking area),” Hodges said.
In addition to the three areas managed by the Nature Conservancy, the county-owned Lock & Dam Park and the U.S. Forest Service Pocket Recreation Area are two other natural areas that have been protected through the decades yet still accessible to the public.
Lock & Dam Park on the Coosa River has been closed for several weeks due to the COVID-19 public health emergency.
Mary Hardin Thornton, director of special events for the Rome Floyd Parks and Recreation Department, said the agency has been using the down time to enhance some of the 30-plus RV campsites. Thornton said a new online reservation system should be fully functional this summer.
Restocking the trading post for anglers has also been a high priority. She said she never fully realized how popular the park was for fishermen until it got shut down and the phone started ringing.
The Pocket Recreation Area is about 300 yards inside the Walker County line, in the extreme northern neck of Floyd County. It’s also been closed by the U.S. Forest Service as part of a statewide shutdown.
The park includes more than two dozen camping sites, which are strictly first come, first serve. The headwaters of Johns Creek, a popular trout stream, flow through the park — however campers won’t find any trout in the area of the campgrounds.
Trails spoke out from the park and meander through the surrounding Chattahoochee National Forest, where a variety of wildflowers and critters can be observed in natural habitat.