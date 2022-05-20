The last day of early voting ran late Friday after a large crowd of people showed up right before 5 p.m.
Friday wrapped up at the Floyd County Elections Office with 483 ballots cast and 319 at the Anthony Center. Altogether, 5,534 voters cast their ballot early for the May 24 primary.
The past few weeks of early voting have gone well, according to Floyd County Elections Supervisor Pete McDonald. Although it’s started out slow, it’s grown more and more over the past few weeks, with the most busy days being Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of this past week.
McDonald estimated the average wait time over the past few days to be 20 to 30 minutes per person and expects a similar crowd and wait time on Tuesday.
There have been a few technical issues, such as when the E-Net shut down across the state of Georgia. The E-Net is a server run by the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office. Despite this obstacle, people were still able to cast their vote, although it took longer, he said.
They also had to replace a scanner at the Anthony Center precinct after one malfunctioned, but they made sure all of the ballots had still been counted.
Another issue many voters have ran into is figuring what their district is now that lines have been redrawn, specifically if they live in State Senate District 52 or District 53.
You can view a sample ballot on the My Voter page on the Secretary of State’s website. However, these ballots are missing the ELOST question on the ballot.
The extension of the education local option sales tax — often incorrectly referred to as ESPLOST — will be decided on the May primary ballot. Voters are being asked if they’ll approve an extension of a joint city-county schools ELOST package, with the new collection to run through March 31, 2029.
For Rome City Schools, they will use the 1-cent sales tax funds to build a new middle school, while Floyd County Schools plans to use the money for infrastructure and upkeep at all of their current facilities.
Most of the local races will be decided on the Republican primary ballot, except for the 14th congressional district race. State House Districts 12 and 13 as well as the state Senate 52 and 53 seats will be decided in the primary, as well as the only County Commission seat where there’s a contest.
On each of the partisan ballots, voters will have the opportunity to answer nine non-binding questions about party issues, including elections, education and freedom of speech.
Voters can find their precinct on the Floyd County website under Elections or they can visit the My Voter page.
About 600 absentee ballots have been requested by voters and 467 had sent in their ballots already. Friday was also the last day to submit these ballots via drop-box.
Anyone who has an absentee ballot can either mail it in or drop it off at the elections office at 18 E. 12th St. before 7 p.m. on Election Day.