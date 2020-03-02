Early voting for the March 24 Presidential Preference Primary is underway at the Floyd County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave.
Hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Voters must request either a Republican or Democratic ballot. President Donald Trump is the only qualified candidate on Georgia’s Republican ballot.
The Democratic ballot lists 12 candidates, although six have suspended their campaigns. Still in the running are Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.
Garden Lakes Baptist Church, 2200 Redmond Circle, will host a second location from March 9 through 13. The Rome Civic Center on Jackson Hill will be open March 16 through 20.
Voting also will take place Saturday, March 14, and Sunday, March 15, at the civic center and administration building.
All precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.