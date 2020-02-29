In-person early voting in the Presidential Preference Primary starts Monday at the Floyd County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave.
Hours will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, through March 20. The election is March 24.
Voters also will be able to cast ballots Saturday, March 14, and Sunday, March 15, at the administration building and at the Rome Civic Center on Jackson Hill.
Elections Clerk Donna Maldonado said the Civic Center also would be open for early voting the following week, through March 20. Garden Lakes Baptist Church, 2200 Redmond Circle, will host the second location from March 9 through 13.
All precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. Voters will have to ask for either a Republican or Democratic ballot.
“They’ll have to pick a party — but that doesn’t determine what they have to pick in the May primary or November general election,” Maldonado said. “The only time it matters is if there’s a runoff.”
There won’t be a runoff in this election, which is only to choose the two political parties’ nominees for president.
Incumbent Donald Trump is the lone candidate on the Republican ballot.
The Democratic ballot in Georgia lists 12 candidates, although four have suspended their campaigns. Still running are Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer and Elizabeth Warren.
Democrats who qualified but have since dropped out are Michael Bennett, John Delaney, Deval Patrick and Andrew Yang.
Georgia’s preference primary date is after Super Tuesday this year. Fourteen states and American Samoa will be casting ballots March 3, and the race is expected to tighten after that.
Wendy Davis, a Rome city commissioner, is a member of the Democratic National Committee — a “superdelegate” she says means just that they go to the July nominating convention unpledged to vote for a specific candidate.
Davis said she expects early voting in the Democratic race to start off slow as people zero in on their final choice. But the veteran political consultant cautioned against “overthinking” which candidate could best beat Republican Trump in November.
“None of us knows who the most electable person is. Just vote for the candidate who excites you the most because your excitement shows electability,” she said. “My advice is in the primary vote your heart, and in the end come together to support the nominee.”
Choosing delegates
While Trump is the presumptive Republican nominee, Democrats may not know their standard-bearer until the national convention inn Milwaukee.
The Presidential Preference Primary is how the party allocates pledged delegates — and a contender will need at least 1,991 to win outright.
Davis said Georgia has a total of 120 delegates, including 15 superdelegates who won’t vote at the convention unless no candidate comes in with a majority of pledged delegates.
“Unpledged delegates are DNC members, Democratic members of Congress and certain distinguished party leaders,” she explained. “We are not part of the math in the first round. I don’t get to vote, (U.S. Rep.) John Lewis doesn’t get to vote. President (Jimmy) Carter doesn’t get to vote.”
Of the 105 pledged delegates, 68 will be apportioned based on how a candidate does in each Congressional District. Another 23 are assigned based on the statewide vote totals and the remaining 14 are chosen by the district-level delegates.
Davis said the 14th District — Northwest Georgia, including Floyd County — has three delegates to award based on the March 24 vote.
“We’re the smallest one, the district that has performed the least well as Democrats in 2012 and 2016,” she said.
Other districts have between four and seven delegates. Each candidate that wins at least 15% of the vote in a district is guaranteed to get at least one delegate from that district, Davis noted. After that threshold, they’re distributed on a percentage basis.
On April 11, the parties in each district will be choosing their convention delegates. Davis said any local Democrat interested in running for a 14th District slot should contact the Floyd County Democratic Party.
The pledged delegates are required to vote for their assigned candidate in the first round at the national convention. If it goes to a second round, they — like the superdelegates who will then get to vote — are free agents.