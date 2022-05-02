More than half of Floyd County voters took advantage of the early voting period during the last statewide election.
That period starts Monday for the May 24 primaries and runs through May 20.
The locations are both new this year. One is at the new Floyd County Elections office in the health department building at 18 E. 12th St. The other has been moved from the Rome Civic Center to the Anthony Recreation Center. It’s at 2901 Garden Lakes Blvd., behind Garden Lakes Elementary School.
Doors will be open at both sites from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The elections office also will be open for voting on two Saturdays — May 7 and 14 — from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday, May 15, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Voters will have to ask for one of the three types of ballot: Republican, Democratic or Nonpartisan. The choice does affect who they can vote for in November.
The nonpartisan ballot will have only the judicial races, along with the countywide ELOST referendum for the city and county school systems. Those will also all be on the partisan ballots.
Locally, voters have partisan contests to decide for Floyd County Commission, state Senate and House seats and the 14th Congressional District. Republicans are battling for the nomination in each of those races. Democrats are sitting out all but the congressional race.
Statewide, there are decisions to be made by voters in both party primaries — on the November candidates for U.S. Senate, governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, state school superintendent, the commissioners of labor, insurance and agriculture and two seats on the Public Service Commission.
In the 2020 presidential election, just 24.8% of Floyd County voters cast ballots on Election Day while 54.2% voted early in person. The rest voted by mail or provisional ballot.