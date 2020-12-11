Early voting for the runoff in Georgia's two U.S. Senate races will kick off Monday at the Floyd County Administration Building at 12 E. Fourth Ave. and Garden Lakes Baptist Church at 2200 Redmond Circle.
The runoffs — which became necessary when no candidate received a majority of the votes in November — have put Georgia squarely in the national political spotlight, as they will determine the balance of power in Washington at the outset of President-elect Joe Biden’s presidency.
Both major parties and activist groups are plowing tens of millions of dollars into the state ahead of Jan. 5, when David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler bid to hold off Democrats Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock, respectively.
The GOP locally has been canvassing the county going door to door, and local Democrats announced a push beginning this weekend.
Republicans need one victory to maintain their Senate majority. Democrats need a Georgia sweep to force a 50-50 Senate and position Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as the tiebreaking vote.
Highlighting the importance of the race, Biden plans to visit the state next week to campaign for Ossoff and Warnock.
The GOP has rolled out big political names in its party including President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence to stoke support for in the contest. Perdue visited Rome briefly last weekend alongside U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw from Texas to rally support.
Voting will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at both precincts Monday through Friday for the next few weeks, except for Dec. 24 and Dec. 25. Voting will continue the last week of December and end on Dec. 31.
Weekend voting will take place Dec. 19 and 20 at both locations. It will run from from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. except on Sunday at the church, which will open at 1 p.m.
Elections office staff began sending out absentee ballots earlier this week after the recount and audit delayed preparations.
Chief Elections Clerk Vanessa Waddell recommends voters request ballots by around Dec. 28 to make sure the ballot gets to the voter and back to the office in time for the election. The last day to request an absentee ballot is Jan. 1.
Two absentee ballot drop boxes are available for voters to submit their ballots in front of the elections office at 12 E. Fourth Ave. and in front of the Rome-Floyd County Library at 205 Riverside Parkway.