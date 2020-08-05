Voters who didn’t apply for absentee ballots have until Friday at 5 p.m. to participate in early voting for the Republican primary runoff.
Over the last few weeks, more than 2,600 voters have come to the Community Room on the second floor of the Floyd County Administration Building to cast their ballots early.
Poll workers have been taking extra precautions at the precinct by wearing masks and gloves and wiping down equipment after each use. When voters come into the voting area, workers offer them hand sanitizer and a mask if they don’t have one.
According to Floyd County Chief Elections Clerk Robert Brady, things have continued to go smoothly at the polls and all the machines are ready to go for Aug. 11.
While some people are opting to vote in person, 5,271 people were issued absentee ballots and almost 3,000 ballots have already been processed by the elections office.
Voters can mail in their ballots or use one of the two ballot drop boxes, at the Rome-Floyd County Library at 205 Riverside Parkway or in front of the elections office at 12 E. Fourth Ave.
Over the past few weeks, the ballot boxes have been emptied every three days, but during this week, they’ll be emptied every 24 hours, Brady said.
On election day, Aug. 11, elections office staff will begin tallying absentee ballots at 9 a.m. instead of waiting until after the polls close like they did on June 9.
On election day, all 25 precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Barkers precinct, normally at the Renaissance Marquis on Cedartown Highway, has been relocated due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Voters in that precinct will go to vote at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post at 2623 Cedartown Highway.
To find out where your polling place is, visit the Rome-Floyd website and go to the Board of Elections page. On the side menu under elections, click on polling locations and a list will come up.
With no Democratic opposition in the Floyd County sheriff’s race, the Republican primary will determine if Tom Caldwell or Dave Roberson will take the office after Sheriff Tim Burkhalter retires in December.
The runoff will also determine if Marjorie Greene or Dr. John Cowan will be the Republican candidate for the U.S. House 14th Congressional District seat held by Rep. Tom Graves, who is not running for reelection.
All voters registered by July 13, except those who voted in the Democratic primary, are eligible to vote in the runoff.
For more information concerning the runoff election, email Brady at bradyr@floydcountyga.org or call the elections office at 706-291-5167.