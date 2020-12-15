Early voting for Georgia's U.S. Senate runoffs has candidates on nonstop campaign tours as the Jan. 5 election day approaches.
Sen. Kelly Loeffler visited the Floyd County GOP headquarters in downtown Rome Tuesday afternoon as part of an ongoing effort to get out the Republican vote for the two Senate races.
The country is watching Georgia as the balance of power in the Senate relies on the two runoffs -- between Loeffler and Democrat Raphael Warnock and between Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Sen. David Perdue.
The Associated Press reported that President-elect Joe Biden visited Atlanta Tuesday to show support for Ossoff and Warnock in a joint rally. Biden’s campaign, together with the Democratic National Committee, has steered about $5 million to Democrats’ coordinated campaign in Georgia.
Republicans need one victory to maintain their Senate majority. Democrats need a Georgia sweep to force a 50-50 Senate and position Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as the tiebreaking vote.
According to the AP, as of Tuesday morning, a total of 482,250 ballots had been cast either absentee or during Monday’s early in-person voting.
Locally, just over 1,000 people in Floyd County have cast their ballots at the Floyd County Administration Building and Garden Lakes Baptist Church precincts.
Voting will continue through Sunday at both locations from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the weekend. At Garden Lakes Baptist Church, Sunday voting will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Floyd County Elections Board member Melanie Conrad said the local election has gone smoothly so far, with no technical glitches.
"Machines came up on time and people were voting on time," Chief Elections Clerk Vanessa Waddell said.
Early voting will go into next week, but take a break for the holiday weekend. The last days to cast your vote early will be Dec. 28 to Dec. 31.
According to Waddell, about 5,000 Floyd County voters have sent in requests for absentee ballots. Once they receive their ballots and fill them out, people can mail them to the elections office at 12 E. Fourth Ave. or drop them off at one of the five ballot drop boxes:
- Floyd County Elections Office
- Rome-Floyd Library, 205 Riverside Parkway
- Anthony Recreation Center, 2901 Garden Lakes Blvd.
- Gilbreath Recreation Center, 110 Garden Ave. in Lindale
- Thornton Recreation Center. 105 North Floyd Park Road