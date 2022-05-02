An entourage coupled with a press conference that took place Monday as 14th District U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene cast her ballot in Garden Lakes was the most notable thing during the first day of early voting.
Before Greene went to cast her ballot, she stopped at Evans Construction Co. to greet a group of supporters. One said he would like Greene to reach across the aisle to reduce inflation. However, he then added that Democrats have yet not introduced a bill Greene could compromise on.
As the congresswoman walked into the Anthony Recreation Center in West Rome, she had an entourage of about 10 to 12 people carrying signs and cheering her on.
After voting, she held a small press conference outside the location. A CBS 46 reporter asked her about previous statements she made involving the conspiracy group QAnon as well as various controversial Facebook posts.
"You just brought up lies about me and conspiracy theories about me. You're the one that broadcast these crazy things to all kinds of people ...," Greene said. "That causes death threats and all kinds of possible violent threats towards me."
The rest of the day was normal, Floyd County Elections Supervisor Pete McDonald said. There were 112 ballots cast Monday at the elections office and 77 cast at the Anthony Center. In general, McDonald said, the turnout ramps up toward the end of the three-week early voting period.
Most of the local races will be decided on the Republican primary ballot, except for the 14th congressional district race. State House Districts 12 and 13 as well as the state Senate 52 and 53 seats will be decided in the primary, as well as the only County Commission seat where there's a contest.
On each of the partisan ballots, voters will have the opportunity to answer nine non-binding questions about party issues, including elections, education and freedom of speech.
Question 9 on the Republican Party ballot pertains to how Rome City Commissioners are elected, however it is non-binding and won't change the process.
"Do you support changing City Commission elections to require each candidate to run for a specific post as opposed to the current system where the top three vote-getters within a Ward become commissioners," the non-binding question reads.
The Floyd County Republican Party has sent out a flyer advocating voters choose "yes" on Question 9.
"Approving question nine will be a major step toward creating a process similar to what other cities have and allowing strong, conservative candidates a fighting chance," the flyer reads. "It will also send a strong message that Floyd County conservatives are involved, engaged, and ready to fight for the future of our community."
Another item, the extension of the education local option sales tax -- often incorrectly referred to as ESPLOST -- will be decided on the May primary ballot. Voters are being asked if they'll approve an extension of a joint city-county schools ELOST package, with the new collection to run through March 31, 2029.
For Rome City Schools, they will use the 1-cent sales tax funds to build a new middle school, while Floyd County Schools plans to use the money for infrastructure and upkeep at all of their current facilities.
The early voting locations are both new this year.
Floyd County voters can choose between the new eections office in the health department building at 18 E. 12th St. or the Anthony Recreation Center at 2901 Garden Lakes Blvd., behind Garden Lakes Elementary School.
Doors will be open at both sites from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Weekend voting will take place at the elections office on May 7 and May 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday, May 15, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
To check your status and see sample ballots online, visit the Georgia My Voter Page website.