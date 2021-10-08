Voters can begin casting their ballots Tuesday as early voting for Rome municipal elections starts up.
Three Rome City Commission seats are on the ballot, as well as all seven school board seats. Incumbents Jamie Doss and Randy Quick are running for re-election and Elaina Beeman is stepping down from her role as a Rome City Schools board member to run for city commission. Candidates Victor Hixon, Tyrone Holland and LuGina Brown are also running for one of the three seats.
All current Rome City School Board members, except for Beeman, are also up for re-election: Chair Faith Collins, Vice Chair Jill Fisher, Melissa Davis, Will Byington, Alvin Jackson and John Uldrick. Tracy McDew, Pascha Burge and Ron Roach are also on the ballot.
Early voting will run through Oct. 29 and weekend voting will take place on Oct. 16, Oct. 23 and on Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
During the two-week period, the Floyd County Administration Building at 12 E 4th Ave. will be open for early voting. The Rome Civic Center at 400 Civic Center Drive will be open Oct. 18 through Oct. 29 for early voting.
Voters planning to submit absentee ballots can send request a ballot no later than Oct. 22 and must include a copy of their driver’s license or state ID when submitting their applications. They can then either mail it in or cast in the county’s ballot box, which will be located in the Floyd County Administration Building in the Community Room on the second floor.
All elections are scheduled for Nov. 2. The last day to register to vote is Oct. 4. Absentee ballots can be requested through Oct. 22. The earliest a registrar can mail out the absentee ballots is Oct. 11.
The Garden Lakes Baptist Church voting precinct has been moved to the Anthony Recreation Center at 2901 Garden Lakes Boulevard.
Voters can find their precincts for election day by visiting floydcountyga.gov/elections.
Cave Spring City Council election
Cave Spring also has a city council election on Nov. 2 for three of their city council seats.
Voters will choose either challenger Jason West or incumbent Nellie McCain for Post 3; challenger Stacey Royston or incumbent Charles Jackson for Post 4; and challenger Steven Pierce or incumbent Nancy Fricks for Post 5.
Early voting will be taking place Oct. 12 through Oct. 29 at Cave Spring City Hall. Weekend voting will take place on Oct. 16 and Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.