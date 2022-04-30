Early voting in the primary election begins Monday at two locations in Floyd County and will last through May 20. The primary election will be held on May 24.
There are two early voting locations in Rome: one at the new Floyd County Elections office at 18 E. 12th St. and the other at the Anthony Recreation Center at 2901 Garden Lakes Blvd. behind Garden Lakes Elementary School.
Early voting will take place from 8 a.m. — 5 p.m. Monday through Friday as well as Saturday voting on May 7 and 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the elections office on 12th Street and Sunday voting on May 15 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the elections office.
To check your status and access other personalized information, visit the Georgia My Voter Page website. Sample ballots are posted.
All ballots
All local voters are eligible to weigh in on the city and county schools education local option sales tax package. The systems are asking to extend for another 5 years the current 1-cent sales tax, which is set to expire on March 31, 2024.
Proceeds from the collection are shared between the school systems based on their share of students now. Rome City Schools wants to use its money to build a new middle school; Floyd County Schools has facility upgrades and new equipment in mind.
Voters will also decide who the party nominees for the 14th District Congressional representative seat will be in the Nov. 1 general election.
Republicans seeking to unseat incumbent Marjorie Taylor Greene are Jennifer Strahan, Charles Lutin, James Haygood, Eric Cunningham and Seth Synstelien.
Democrats vying for their party’s nomination are Holly McCormack, Marcus Flowers and Wendy Davis.
Locally, a countywide vote is scheduled for Floyd County Commission posts 1, 3 and 5 — but just one seat is contested and there are no Democratic candidates.
Ronnie Kilgo is challenging incumbent Larry Maxey in the Republican primary. The winner, along with Commissioners Rhonda Wallace and Scotty Hancock, will appear alone on the Nov. 8 ballot.
Georgia House/Senate
Most local voters will help decide the state Senate District 52 race.
Under the newly adopted maps, the state Senate District covers over 86% of the people in Floyd County, nearly 90% of Bartow County and close to 14% of Gordon County. There are no Democratic Party candidates. On the Republican ballot, two Bartow-based candidates — Derek Keeney and Jeff Lewis — are challenging incumbent Chuck Hufstetler.
Voters in Armuchee and northwest Floyd are in state Senate District 53, which also covers all of Chattooga, Dade, Walker and Catoosa counties. The contest to replace retiring incumbent Jeff Mullis is between Republicans Steven M. Henry of Ringgold and Colton Moore of Trenton.
About 60% of Floyd County voters are in state House District 13. It covers all of Rome, the Silver Creek community and points east. Republicans Brad Barnes and Luke Martin are challenging incumbent Katie Dempsey. There are no Democrats seeking the seat.
Another 35% of local voters — in the Cave Spring and Lindale areas — are in state House District 12, which also includes all of Chattooga County. Republican Robert Watson is challenging incumbent Eddie Lumsden. There are no Democratic candidates.
State House District 5 includes the Shannon area. The majority of the district is in Gordon County. Republican incumbent Matt Barton is unopposed for reelection.
Depending on the ballot they choose, voters in the unincorporated area and Cave Spring also may see the Floyd County Board of Education District 1 and 4 elections. Republican incumbents Chip Hood and Tony Daniel are unopposed.
Judges and state races
Both of the Floyd County Superior Court judge posts and the Floyd County Juvenile Court judge post are unopposed. Judges William “Billy” Sparks and Kay Ann Wetherington will enter another four-year term. Steven Bennett is running unopposed for Juvenile Court Judge Greg Price’s seat. Price is retiring from that post.
Statewide, just one of the judicial seats is contested. Macon attorney Veronica Brinson is challenging Georgia Supreme Court Justice Verda M. Colvin, who was appointed in 2021 by Gov. Brian Kemp.
Statewide, candidates will be chosen for U.S. Senate, governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, state school superintendent, the commissioners of labor, insurance and agriculture and two seats on the Public Service Commission.
On the Democratic ballot, Stacey Abrams is unopposed in the governor’s race. The rest are contested.
On the Republican ballot, three candidates have no opposition: Tyler Harper for commissioner of agriculture and, for the PSC, incumbents Tim Echols and Fitz Johnson.