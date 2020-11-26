While voting officially began in one election in Polk County on Monday, another is still being dissected.
Advance in-person voting in the Dec. 1 runoff for Polk County Commissioner District 2 ran Monday through Wednesday this week. The runoff between Ricky Clark and Linda Liles is needed after none of the five candidates in the special election on the Nov. 3 ballot received 50% plus one of the vote.
Any absentee ballots for the Dec. 1 runoff must be returned to the elections office by 7 p.m. on Dec. 1. With such a short window, officials are encouraging voters to use the drop box located at the county annex building.
Polk County Elections Coordinator Brande Coggins stressed that this runoff is just for the local seat. The two U.S. Senate runoffs will be held on Jan. 5 with early voting for those races set to start in December.
In the midst of conducting the county commission runoff, Polk County’s election officials are also be a part of another recount of Georgia’s roughly 5 million ballots cast in the state’s presidential election this month following a request over the weekend by President Donald Trump’s campaign.
State law allows Trump, who lost Georgia by fewer than 13,000 votes to President-elect Joe Biden, to seek a recount due to the narrow margin. The election results were certified last Friday after a statewide audit of every ballot that included a hand recount.
The upcoming recount will run ballots through scanners rather than by hand, said Gabriel Sterling, the election systems manager in Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office.
Coggins said they will begin the scanning and recount of Polk's ballots Wednesday morning with the hopes of completing the process that evening.
The county's vote review panel will then be called in on Monday to review any ballots in question and verify the final report to the secretary of state's office.
The process will not involve inspecting or matching signatures on absentee ballot envelopes, which Trump’s allies have called for to weed out any potential instances of mail-in voter fraud – though so far no evidence has been presented of such widespread fraud in Georgia.
State law and privacy concerns currently bar the close level of signature scrutiny that Trump and his Republican supporters in Georgia want, Sterling said at a news conference Monday. He also noted the initial verification steps were open for both political parties to watch, but neither did so.
Absent specific fraud evidence or a court order, Sterling said state officials see no recourse to inspect signatures on absentee ballot envelopes at this point.
“We anticipate that we will continue to follow the law and follow the process as we have done from the beginning,” Sterling said. “So far, we have not seen anything widespread.”
Raffensperger has urged state lawmakers to tighten Georgia law on verifying signature matches when the General Assembly next convenes, which currently would be the regular legislative session set for mid-January. The governor so far has not called for a special session before the runoffs.
Mail-in voting looks to continue taking center stage in Georgia with runoff elections for the state’s two U.S. Senate seats that have drawn intense interest across the country scheduled to be held on Jan. 5.
Georgia’s two Senate runoff races are poised for high turnout due to their unique importance. Wins by both Democratic candidates over the Republican incumbent senators would give Democrats control over the White House and Congress for at least the next two years.
Early voting for the Senate runoff elections starts Dec. 14. The deadline for Georgia voters to register for the runoffs is Dec. 7.