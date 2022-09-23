Coosa got off to a big start, weathered the storm from Armuchee and put together some game-defining drives and individual plays in the second half to earn a 33-17 win in the rivalry matchup on Friday night and open region play 1-0.
The Eagles (3-2, 1-0 Region 7-A Division I), who have now won three straight games for the first time since the 2014 season, scored the first 20 points of the contest on Friday with a long opening drive followed by two offensive possession with short fields thanks to two turnovers forced by the defense.
But Armuchee (2-3, 0-1) fought back in the second quarter to score 10 unanswered points and cut the deficit to 20-10 at the half.
Coosa opened the second half with a defensive stop, however, and then proceeded to drive for a touchdown to extend its lead back out to 27-10 on a 28-yard run by Jyshughn Turner as he found the end zone for the second time on the night with 4:36 remaining in the third quarter.
"It's good to get off to a start like we did tonight and set the tone a little bit, but you know what kind of team Armuchee is and they aren't going to lay down so we knew we had to fight for four quarters," said Coosa head coach Joey Mathis. "That goal line stand at the end of the first half was big to hold them to a field goal, and then our opening drive of the second half to go score and give us a little breathing room freed us up a little bit."
Armuchee scored on a 31-yard touchdown pass from Chandler Desanto to Jacob Seagraves with less than a minute to play in the third to make it 27-17, and then forced a fumble that was recovered by Seth Hughes deep in Coosa territory on the ensuing kickoff. But the Eagles' defense came through with another turnover as Harrison East picked off an Indians' pass on the final play of the third quarter to end the scoring threat.
Coosa added its final touchdown on a two-yard run by DJ Hames later in the fourth quarter to push its advantage to 33-17, and Armuchee's final attempt to get back in it was stopped as the Eagles' Josh Dixon picked off a pass in the end zone before Coosa's offense ran out the remaining time on the clock.
"We've been playing good, complimentary football these last few weeks and feeding off turnovers," said Mathis. "We played well in special teams and had some really good offensive drives. It takes all three phases to win, and we've been playing a lot better in all three."
Hames led the Eagles on the ground with 105 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown. Turner added 46 yards on five carries and a touchdown, and East ran for 38 yards on seven carries with a touchdown. Dixon passed for 85 yards on 5-of-11 attempts with two touchdowns and also added 28 yards on the ground.
"We've improved each week offensively, and our coaches have been able to come up with a good plan every week and also make adjustments during the game," said Mathis. "Josh has put us in a good position with his decisions at quarterback, and it helps to have a stable of backs that can make some plays and stay fresh because they aren't getting too many carries or playing both ways all the time. And our offensive line has really come together and gets better each week."
Coosa grabbed the early momentum in the contest, building its 20-0 lead in the first quarter. The Eagles scored on their opening drive of the game on a three-yard touchdown run by East. After an interception from Harley Brock on Armuchee’s first drive, Coosa capitalized on the turnover and scored again, this time as East caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from Dixon.
Late in the first quarter, Coosa made the most of another turnover following a Braiden Parris fumble recovery to give them a short field. Turner scored a few plays later on a 21-yard touchdown pass from Dixon as Turner caught a short pass and willed himself into the end zone, dragging Armuchee defenders with him to make it 20-0 after the extra point was missed.
The Indians responded, however, in the second quarter to get right back in the game. They put together successful touchdown drive that culminated with a five-yard run by Ryland Steen to make it 20-7, and in the closing minute of the first half, Indians’ kicker Grayson Perry connected for a 22-yard field goal to make it 20-10, which was the score at the break.
Steen led the Indians in rushing with 73 yards on 13 carries and a touchdown. Desanto passed for 127 yards on 9-of-22 attempts with one touchdown and three interceptions, and Seagraves had two catches for 58 yards and a touchdown.
Coosa will visit Darlington next Friday while Armuchee is back at home against Chattooga.
"We talk about trying to go 1-0 each week," said Mathis. "Any time you get a win in region play, it's an exciting night. We know we have a tough one against Darlington next Friday. We're just going to keep trying to get better each day at practice and be ready for that one."