A little rain couldn't keep Eagle Scout candidate Wyatt Thornton and a dozen or more of his Scout friends from making improvements Saturday to the Rome Rotary Bicentennial Park.
Wyatt replaced all 16 of the decades-old wooden benches with concrete seats that don't have holes or slats in them.
The project was special to the Rome High junior because his grandfather, Martin H. "Buddy" Mitchell, was a president of the Rome Rotary Club at one time. His mother, Mary Hardin Thornton, is a member of the local service club.
Wyatt and his Troop 113 friends spent much of the day flat on their backs under the new benches, drilling screws into the concrete to hold the seats in place. About a dozen members of the troop showed up to help.
The park is at the corner of East Sixth Avenue and East First Street. It was first suggested in the early 1970s as a way the club could help celebrate the nation's 200th birthday in 1976, while H.F. "Ted" Hunter was president of the club.
Roger Sumner chaired the project, which was completed during William E. “Billy” Johnson’s presidency. It was Sumner and members of his committee who convinced then City Manager Bruce Hamler to allow the park to be created in the heart of the city, just one block off Broad Street.
Rotarian and Rome businessman Robert Payne was the landscape architect while members of the club provided the funding and assisted with some of the original labor.
Today, the park features ornamental trees, flowers, shrubbery and the benches.
The Thistle Garden Club has adopted Rotary Park, providing regular maintenance, weeding, pruning and decorating.
In 2006, the garden club aided in having Rotary Park declared a National Blue Star By-Way location.