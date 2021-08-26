Caroline "Carrie" Eady pulled out of the Rome City Commission race on Thursday citing family issues.
Eady stepping out of the race leaves six contenders for the three Ward 2 posts.
The Rome City Commission election will now feature Ward 2 incumbents Randy Quick and Jamie Doss along with challengers Victor Hixon, LuGina Brown, Tyrone Holland and Elaina Beeman.
The top three vote getters will win the seats.
All elections are scheduled for Nov. 2. The last day to register to vote is Oct. 4. Absentee ballots can be requested through Oct. 22. The earliest a registrar can mail out the absentee ballots is Oct. 11.
Early in-person voting will begin Oct. 12. There are mandatory Saturday voting dates on Oct. 16 and 23.
Sunday voting will take place on Oct. 24. Its early voting location will be the Civic Center on Jackson Hill.