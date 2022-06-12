The Floyd County Commission has a long agenda for Tuesday night, including items involving upgrades to the E-911 Center and appointing an open records custodian.
Under the 2017 special purpose local option sales tax package, $275,000 was earmarked for renovation of the E-911 Center. However, the county had to put off the project when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020.
Commissioners will be voting on several recommendations from the Purchasing Department at their Tuesday meeting. The request is for the Board of Commissioners to approve the transfer of the $650,000 for the renovations and additional funds in the amount of $221,515.
The largest expense, $605,340, will go for a Viper 911 system upgrade. Among the features is the ability to receive and send messages on several platforms and to identify the location of dropped or abandoned calls. Streamlined reporting and alternate call routing during disasters and high-volume events are also part of the package.
Planned purchases for the building renovation include cable/coaxial replacement for $68,230 and eight new console work stations for $158,475.
Commissioners will also be voting on a resolution to appoint a records custodian and open records clerk in the County Clerk's Office.
Last year, the clerk's office received nearly 300 open records requests, a situation officials call "overwhelming." While some counties have a department or staff specifically dedicated to open records requests, in Floyd County they’re mainly handled by the county attorney, her staff and the county clerk’s office.
During caucus, commissioners will hear from Alfie Meeks of Georgia Tech's' Center for Economic Development Research. They will also go into a closed session to discuss personnel, litigation and property acquisition.
Caucus will begin at 3:30 p.m. on the second floor of the Floyd County Administration Building at 12 E. Fourth Ave. The regular meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the Community Room next door to the Caucus Room.