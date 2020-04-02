Community members held a drive in prayer service at Redmond Regional Medical Center on Wednesday to offer support and encouragement to medical professionals treating patients who are diagnosed with COVID-19.
Cars honked their horns and people waved signs when nurses and hospital housekeepers came out to receive their prayers.
The gathering was organized by Kenya Robbins. He said that, while he had hoped for more people despite the shelter-in-place and social distancing orders, he’s happy there was a supportive turnout.
“The Bible says when two or more are gathered in his name he’s in the midst,” he said. “We have more than two or three here, so I’m pleased.”
Andrea Pitts, director of communications for Redmond, said that moments like the prayer circle help keep spirits lifted in the hospital during a hard time.
“This is absolutely amazing” she said. “We're so humbled by this outpouring of love and support from the community. It's incredible. It does so much to lift the spirits of everyone working here and the patients as well."
Kelly Potts, a special needs paraprofessional at Anna K. Davie Elementary School, decided to come to the prayer service to show support, and to get out of the house.
"We want them to know we love them, we care about them, and we're praying for them," she said. "They've got a hard job right now. They need the community."
Georgia has seen significant changes in regular life as the novel coronavirus spreads across the state. The same day of the prayer service, Gov. Brian Kemp announced he would close all public K-12 schools for the remainder of the school year. Potts said that news broke her heart.
"It's hard," she said. "We want (the kids) to know that we miss them and we care about them."