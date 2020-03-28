A couple of prayer gatherings are planned this week around local hospitals, but they will both include an aspect of social distancing.
Sunday night at 6 p.m., members of the public will be welcomed to gather around either Floyd Medical Center or Redmond Regional Medical Center for a time of prayer.
Participants are asked to remain in their vehicles and tune radios to a preset frequency to hear the service.
On Wednesday at 8 p.m., two women expect a number of Rome residents to join in another circle in their cars the two hospitals for a similar event.
Even though they won't be getting out of their vehicles, the women hope prayer will bring some goodwill to Rome and Floyd County in this trying time.
“I woke up (Thursday) morning and it came on my heart that we needed to do a prayer circle around Redmond and Floyd Hospitals,” said Jackie Jenkins, a local church member in Rome. “I’ve been a church goer all my life. I believe in prayer and I believe in church. When I woke up with the thought on my mind, I prayed about it, and God said ‘let’s do it.’”
While the number of people expected to show isn’t yet clear, Kenya Robbins of Lovejoy Baptist church said she hopes 10,000 people can come through and show their love.
“The Bible says if two or three are gathered in my name. So what is God gonna do if 10,000 people can show up and be on one accord?” she said. “That’s true genuine love when we can put differences aside. We don’t care if you’re a millionaire if you live under a bridge.”
The women want everyone who plans to participate to gather at 8 p.m. around the hospital of their choice.
By having the drive through service in the evening, they hope their headlights and flashlights will shine bright so healthcare workers and first responders will be able to feel the prayers and the love.
“Go to the hospital, pull in the parking lot. If you can’t get into a parking lot, go to Barron stadium. Just go anywhere that you can,” Robbins said. “We still have to practice social distancing. We’re going to be very strict on staying in your vehicles.”
They also hope to have police and other emergency personnel there to direct traffic and enforce social distancing protocols put in place by the Centers for Disease Control.
This means staying at least six feet away from other people, coughing or sneezing into your elbow and frequently washing your hands.
“It’ll take every bit of twenty minutes or thirty minutes at the most,” Jenkins said.