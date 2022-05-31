Dr. Dixon Freeman, a Rome, Georgia, OB/GYN who has served as clerkship director at the Medical College of Georgia’s Northwest Campus since it opened in 2013, has been named campus assistant dean, effective July 1.
As assistant dean, Freeman will have academic oversight of students, clinical faculty and teaching sites at the Northwest Campus. Campus associate dean, Dr. Leonard Reeves, is retiring at the end of June and a national search for his successor will begin in July.
Freeman will also work to find new clinical teaching sites for the campus and work with Georgia Area Health Education Centers to identify student housing associated with those sites.
In addition to his private OB/GYN practice, he also serves as chair of the Graduate Medical Education Committee and Designated Institutional Official at AdventHealth-Redmond, a hospital and teaching site for the Northwest Campus that also is home to internal medicine and transitional year residency programs. His past leadership roles have included serving as chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Atrium Health Floyd, another teaching site for the Rome campus, and as departmental residency education director for OB/GYN at the Naval Hospital in Pensacola, Florida.
Freeman is a member of the Association of Professors of Obstetrics and Gynecology and of the Armed Forces District of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology. He is a founding member of the Atlanta Curling Club and has served as the group’s representative to the Grand National Curling Club and USA Curling.
During his military service, he received the Meritorious Service Medal, Air Force Achievement Medal with a bronze oak leaf cluster, the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal and the National Defense Service Medal with bronze star.
Freeman is a graduate of Emory University School of Medicine and completed his OB/GYN residency at Keesler Medical Center on Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi.
The educational experience at the Medical College of Georgia is anchored by the main campus in Augusta, as well as regional campuses for students doing their clinical rotations, in Albany, Savannah/Brunswick, and Rome/Dalton, as well as another four-year campus, the AU/UGA Medical Partnership in Athens in partnership with the University of Georgia.
Expanding partnerships with physicians and hospitals throughout Georgia ensures that students experience the full spectrum of medicine, from urban tertiary care hospitals to small-town primary care practices.