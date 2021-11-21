To keep yourself and your loved ones safe during the upcoming holidays, the Georgia Department of Public Health urges everyone to take steps to reduce risk of exposure to COVID-19 and the flu.
Here are several recommendations the agency is passing along from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
* The best protection against COVID and the flu is vaccination, and the vaccines can be administered at the same time. It takes about two weeks after getting vaccinated for antibody protection to develop.
* For young children who aren't yet eligible for the COVID vaccine, reduce the risk of exposure by making sure the people around them are vaccinated.
* Wear well-fitting masks over your nose and mouth in public indoor settings if you are not fully vaccinated, or if you are vaccinated but in a community with substantial to high transmission.
While COVID-19 case-rates have declined in Floyd, the latest DPH trend report shows Polk, Chattooga and Cobb among the nearby counties where transmission appears to be on the rise again.
* Outdoor activities are safer than indoor activities.
* Avoid crowded, poorly ventilated spaces.
* Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water. Use hand sanitizer if soap and water aren’t available.
* If you are sick or have symptoms of COVID-19 or the flu, don’t host or attend a gathering.
* Get tested if you have symptoms of COVID-19 or have a close contact with someone who has COVID-19.
Fifty-one percent of Georgians are fully vaccinated for COVID-19. But just 42% of Floyd County residents are, and the vaccination rate is even lower in the surrounding counties of Chattooga, Gordon, Bartow and Polk.
That means every crowd is a mix of vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals and the risk of COVID transmission exists -- especially the Delta variant which is more contagious and can cause more severe illness.
DPH is closely monitoring COVID case increases in Europe and parts of the United States. Additionally, surveillance in Georgia indicates flu activity is increasing in some areas.