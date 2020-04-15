The projected peak of COVID-19 cases in Northwest Georgia is expected in the next two weeks, the Department of Public Health director for this region told county commissioners.
"We've seen a slowing in the numbers at this point; we think the peak may be coming in the next two weeks," said DPH Director for the Northwest Georgia Health District Dr. Gary Voccio.
During their bimonthly virtual meeting, Floyd County commissioners received an update on the COVID-19 pandemic's affect on this area. Voccio said the county's curve is starting to slightly flatten, thanks to shelter-in-place orders and people following social distancing guidelines.
This estimate is based on the current model and numbers the DPH has been looking at over the last few weeks. The time frame is subject to change.
Commissioner Allison Watters thanked Voccio for talking with them during the meeting and asked the director what will happen once the county has reached its peak.
"I think it'll be transitioning to, I hope, allowing businesses to open up," Voccio said.
The director went on to say that doing more testing is the key to finding out if the virus has truly slowed and when the county can return to normalcy. However, it'll all depend on Gov. Brian Kemp's orders in the next month.
Voccio also said the reopening of businesses would be slow and incremental, based on which ones are more necessary.
"There's a light at the end of this tunnel and things are going to get back to normal," Chair Scotty Hancock said. "We just have to hang in there."
Under new business, commissioners approved the purchase of three Ford F-150 crew cab trucks from Prater Ford for the lowest bid of $90,741.84. This is funded through the 2017 special purpose, local option sales tax.
Commissioners also voted to buy six new heating and air conditioning units for the Gilbreath Recreation Center on Garden Avenue in Lindale. The units are being purchased from Haynes Heating and Air for $41,516. This is part of the renovations being funded by 2017 SPLOST.
County Manager Jamie McCord said the county already started work on the renovations last year and is still within budget for the project.
"It's a good time to be doing it right now, before summertime, and hopefully we'll be back to normal by then," McCord said.
Commissioners also signed off on a lease with iWispr for space on the county's radio tower off Firetower Road in Shannon. This the county's third contract with the company and helps provide internet for parts of the county.
At the end of the meeting, commissioners approved an application for a Georgia Emergency Management Agency/Homeland Security Hazard Mitigation Grant. If approved, it will be used to install an emergency pump generator station.
McCord said the Water Committee approved the pre-application in February. They came to this decision based on the storm back in January that knocked power out across the Northwest Georgia area and took some days for power to return.