Downtown welcome center and gift shop now on Broad Street

The Downtown Welcome Center and Gift Shop has relocated to the front of the Rome Area History Center building and is now accessible from Broad Street.
The shop isn't moving from the Rome Area History Center building but is being relocated to the front of the building in order to be accessible from Broad Street. Visitors to the center will now flow into the gift shop upon exiting the last exhibit in the center.
“With the larger space that is more accessible to the public and history center visitors, we are excited to expand our retail product offerings," Georgia’s Rome Gift Shop Manager Charlene Mathis said in a statement. "Our Georgia's Rome Welcome Centers are unique and well known throughout the state because we not only share area information with visitors, but we also give them an opportunity to bring home a piece of Rome."
The grand opening and ribbon-cutting will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday.
The gift shop features one of the largest selections of Georgia's Rome souvenirs, Georgia Made, Georgia Grown products, locally crafted art and Rome Area History Center gifts.
The Georgia’s Rome Downtown Welcome Center & Gift Shop is located at 303 Broad Street. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday thru Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
The Georgia's Rome Welcome Center & Gift Shop located on Jackson Hill at 402 Civic Center Drive will remain open. Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday thru Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.