Roof work is expected to start soon for a new small business incubator in the Cotton Block downtown.
In December 2021, the Rome City Commission approved the purchase of the building at 110 Broad St. for $436,000. A business incubator helps provide a space for small companies and businesses to develop and thrive. Entrepreneurs will be able to both make their products in the space, as well as sell their products.
The idea is to help those who have had a fairly successful small business but wants to scale it up. They plan to let a variety of businesses develop within the building.
Small business owners or entrepreneur have been invited to fill out a brief survey, which can be found on the Rome Downtown Development Authority website. A hard copy of the survey is also available at the DDA office at 607 Broad St.
Rome DDA Director Aundi Lesley gave an update on the project during a recent community development services committee meeting.
“We’ve had some great conversations with Georgia Northwestern Technical College,” she said. “They are really excited to partner with us on the business incubator regarding programming. I actually had some conversations with some of the vendors that showed up for Fiddlin’ Fest about being a part of the incubator program. I’m really excited to see what’s to come.”
A small business incubator has been a dream of Lesley’s for quite some time after she learned about similar incubators in other cities, specifically Woodstock’s Made Mercantile, which targets more clothing-specific businesses.
A request for proposals for architectural design services was published on Sept. 5, and bids are due by Oct. 19.
Lesley could not give the committee a definite timetable on when the incubator will be up running, but she hopes it will be open in the next six months.