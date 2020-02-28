Broad Street businesses and music lovers frustrated by the location changes of the Downtown Saturdays program this past year might be happy to know the Downtown Development Authority has fixed the issue for this summer.
DDA Marketing and Events Coordinator Megan Treglown Otwell announced during the DDA’s Coffee Break Friday morning at Farrell’s Frame and Design that all of the concerts on the first Saturdays from June through September will be between the 200 and 300 block of Broad Street.
“Now people will know that on the first Saturday of every month in the summer, they can just go to Broad for live music,” Downtown Development Director Amanda Carter explained later. “We had tried different places last summer like Bridge Point, the Town Green and in the River District because we were trying to boost those areas a little, but we lost some of our audience because people didn’t know where to go.”
Carter said they hope to have the stage set up from 7 to 10 p.m. in the 200 block at The Griffin, but they need the official go-ahead from the Rome-Floyd County Public Works Department next month before they can announce it for sure.
Since July 4th hits on the first Saturday this year, Carter said they’re excited to coordinate the music event with the Rome-Floyd County Parks & Recreation’s fireworks show.
“We’ll have a show band that evening and will plan on stopping the music before the fireworks begin at 9:45 so folks can make their way over toward the river,” Carter said. “That’s going to be a super fun day.”
Also at the DDA’s casual morning get-together on Friday, Amanda Farrell, of Farrell’s Fame & Design, announced she will be hosting the art of chef Greg Paulson in her new space at 519 Broad St. March 21.
Paulson will have a solo show of 27 pieces, Farrell said.
“He’s a fantastic artist and we’re excited to have him,” she said.
Emma Wells, executive director of Keep Rome Floyd Beautiful, told the more than 15 Coffee Break attendees about 10 upcoming events planned for the year, including a Code Enforcement Week where free dumpsters will be provided April 20-24 to homeowners in Shannon Village who might need to rid themselves of code violations.
She reminded everyone a business can participate in the “Adopt a Mile” roadside cleanup for the $250 it takes to cover the costs of the road sign.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Wells said. “Picking up trash is more fun than you think and you feel a whole lot better when it’s all gone and looks great.”