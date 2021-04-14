Downtown businesses want the Forum open for events, judges say the venue is vital for jury trials

Downtown business leaders are expressing serious concern about the ongoing use of the Forum River Center as a courthouse and its impact on events that bring visitors to Rome.
Jury trials are backlogged after being put on hold statewide for nearly a year under a emergency order from the Georgia Supreme Court related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
To combat that backlog locally, the county annexed the event venue for use as a wing of the courthouse.
"The use of the Forum is absolutely vital to conduct jury trials," Floyd County Superior Court Chief Judge John "Jack" Niedrach said.
Of the four Superior Court rooms in the courthouse, only Courtroom A was deemed large enough to conduct a jury trial. When jurors are summoned, they're bound by law to attend, Niedrach said, and because of state guidelines courts must supply safe, socially distant spaces.
Hearings that require fewer people in attendance are held in the other courtrooms.
The Downtown Development Authority board asked Executive Director Aundi Lesley to pen a letter to the Floyd County Commission to express their concerns.
Lesley, in anticipation of the discussion Wednesday morning, pulled data from the Office of Tourism that shows events held at the Forum in 2019 had a $1.6 million economic impact on the community.
Fearing large events may be lost, DDA board member Elaine Abercrombie cited two events that have had major impact on downtown businesses: the Schnauzerfest and the Going Caching geocaching event. Both are slated for October.
"I can't just flip a switch and use the Forum as a courthouse Monday through Friday and it be Schnauzerfest or high school graduation on the weekend," said Floyd County Manager Jamie McCord.
The Forum is not going to be used for court purposes permanently, he said, but the county needs to do something to help with the backlog of cases.
"It's not ideal that we're having court in the Forum, for people who use the Forum," McCord said. "But it is ideal that we have a facility that is large enough to space out, right next to the courthouse, where they can get caught up."
There are currently 274 people in the Floyd County Jail awaiting trial, according to jail records. That number is likely a drop in the bucket compared to the number of people awaiting trial who are out on bail.
"Due process is very important. You've got people awaiting trial, people incarcerated waiting trial," McCord said. "I really want it to get back to normal but they've got to give the judicial folks a break and let them try to dig out of this hole."
However, business leaders say the festivals hosted at the Forum have proven lucrative in the past.
Abercrombie said that, in 2019, her shop sold close to $6,000 worth of sterling silver items during the Schnauzerfest and pointed out that people came from all over the country and even overseas.
Terri Morgan said the event's organizer, Hugh Tyner, told her Tuesday that people from 39 states, Mexico and Canada have already registered for this year's event.
Tyner used the arena section of the Forum for a part of his event two years ago. Morgan said that if some considerations do not change, Tyner is likely to move the entire event out of Rome.
Downtown leaders said that is disheartening because local taxpayers have spent a pretty penny in SPLOST-funded improvements to the Forum, as well as parking. That's not to mention private investment, like the Courtyard Rome Riverwalk, to make the Forum a more competitive conference facility.