While most people stayed inside during Saturday morning's heavy rainfall, volunteers were hard at work making sure people in need got the Christmas they deserved.
The local Toys for Tots drive has been growing every year, and this year it's serving about 1,400 families combined from Floyd, Chattooga and Polk counties.
"This is our record year by all means," organizer Linda Hatcher said. "We have been so fortunate with our great donations. We don't have cheap toys, we've gotten great toys and great money coming in."
The Rome High School Junior ROTC students always turn out to the event to help out, and volunteers from Ball Corp. and Hardy Realty were also on site loading up carts with bags of toys.
Despite the pouring rain, everyone remained upbeat, especially the student volunteers.
Jonathon Pizano is a senior at Rome High School and has been volunteering with Toys for Tots ever since he was a freshman.
"It changes every year, but we change our style and we manage it," he said. "It feels great to do this for the community. ... I'm definitely returning to help out next year; this isn't my final year."
Taylor Martinez is another senior who plans to return to help out with Toys for Tots.
"I'll still come back to help because these are my friends and this is my family," she said.
Down the road at the sheriff's office, Sheriff Santa had a line of cars stretching down Calhoun Highway at 8 a.m., but it slowly dwindled as the morning went on.
"I think this is one of the most enjoyable events we do every year," Sheriff Dave Roberson said.
The Sheriff Santa program provides toys for both young kids as well as teenagers. Organizer and founder Mechelle Cliatt said she believes they're the only group to provide gifts for teenagers in the area.
Cliatt said they expect to receive more donations over the next week and help out even more families in the area. So far, they've gathered toys for 275 families and a total of 476 kids.
"It makes my heart smile when I hear that people appreciate what they're receiving," she said. "If someone calls us and needs something, or something happens in the community, we're here to assist."