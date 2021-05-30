Chattooga County residents turned out in large numbers to mark Memorial Day early Saturday.
A special ceremony was held to rededicate the Spirit of the American Doughboy monument as part of the veterans memorial in Dowdy Park in downtown Summerville.
The monument had been located in Trion for decades before it was moved to the Chattooga County Memorial Home near Pennville in 1988. It now graces the county seat.
Georgia’s Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Thomas Carden was the keynote speaker but the real heroes of the event were several Word War II veterans and a number of the children of World War I soldiers.
William E. Henderson served with the U.S. Navy from 1943 to 1946. He was with a unit that built submarine nets to trap Japanese submarines.
Harold “Bud” Dempsey served with the U.S. Army in Italy from 1944 to 1946.
“I was drafted,” Dempsey said “I don’t volunteer for too much.”
Dempsey was with an infantry unit attached to the Fifth Army under Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower.
“I got over there just before the war ended,” he said.
Audrey Croft sat in a wheelchair on the front row with a framed picture of her father, J.J. Copeland, one the veterans of WWI whose name is inscribed on the Doughboy monument. Croft proudly answered questions about her father and had pictures made with Carden prior to the program.
“You are what is right about America,” Carden told the veterans who served in Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, Iran and Afghanistan scattered throughout the audience. He reminded the crowd that those who made the ultimate sacrifice should be remembered more than one day a year.
“They gave all of their tomorrows for our today,” Carden said. His challenge to the crowd was to to find a way to make their sacrifices matter on a daily basis.