Elaina Beeman was elected to her first term on the Rome City Commission and incumbents Randy Quick and long time commissioner Jamie Doss were reelected.
Results, which were in and tabulated just before 9 p.m. Tuesday, showed the three as the top vote getters in the Ward 3 race.
Doss took in 1,638 votes, Quick had 1,497 votes and Beeman brought in 1,387 votes, followed by LuGina Brown at 1,012, Victor Hixon at 976 and Tyrone Holland at 546.
Beeman, who chose not to run for her Rome school board seat, jumped in the race early after Commissioner Wendy Davis announced she would be running for the Democratic Party nomination in the 14th District Congressional race.
Beeman is employed by Northwest Georgia Housing Authority, where she is the navigator of the Project SOAR program. Her work focuses on school retention, post high school graduation and assisting students in enrolling in a technical school or 4-year college, according to a campaign announcement.
She couldn’t be reached by phone Tuesday night, but Quick and Doss said they were honored and ecstatic.
“I want to thank the citizens of Rome for trusting me for the next four years and am looking forward to great things,” Quick said. “We’ve got a lot of momentum right now.”
This will be Quick’s second term. After being elected in 2017, he served in the role of mayor pro tem in 2019.
Doss brings 28 years of experience to the role as he returns for his eighth term on the city commission.
“I’ve loved every minute of it. I’m extremely honored to serve the city of Rome and I want to commend all the candidates for a positive race,” Doss said. “Thanks to all my supporters and to the voters.”